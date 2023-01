NASHVILLE, TN -- Tennessee House Democratic Caucus members are calling for prayer and peaceful protests in Memphis tonight as the city braces for the release of video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. Memphis city officials say body cam video documenting how 5 Memphis Police officers beat, tased and pepper sprayed Nichols earlier this month will be released at 6:00 PM tonight (7:00 PM EST). He had been pulled over for reckless driving and died three days later from his injuries. All five officers were fired, then later arrested and charged with second degree murder.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO