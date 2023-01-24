Read full article on original website
For the first time, the Idaho Falls Symphony will perform a feature-length film
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Symphony. Coming up on Saturday, Feb. 11, the Idaho Falls Symphony will perform National Geographic’s “Symphony For Our World” – the first feature-length film in the Symphony’s history. Music Director Thomas Heuser will conduct the...
The eagles are coming back and Friends of Camas are hosting “Come To Roost” event again
After a two-year hiatus, the Friends of Camas will host the “Come To Roost At Camas” event on Feb. 11, from 4:30 p.m. until dark. The event will take place at the Camas National Wildlife Refuge, north of Hamer on the corner of 2150 East and 2350 North where a large parking area has been plowed out.
School closures for Monday, Jan. 30
IDAHO FALLS — A number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions. The following charter or private schools are closed:. Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls. Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls. Hope Lutheran School...
Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center opens new $15 million campus
BLACKFOOT — For years, students, parents, staff, faculty and visitors to Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center needed a car to get between the school’s elementary school and middle school. That four-mile gap is now closed. Everyone is under one roof for the first time in the school’s 23-year...
2 secretaries retiring after nearly 30 years at the same school get a Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about two secretaries at a local school who have spent decades working together. It said:. Laurel...
Will Graham, grandson of Billy Graham, bringing ‘Look Up’ tour to eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – World-renowned Evangelical minister Will Graham, grandson of Billy Graham, paid a visit to eastern Idaho Thursday morning to announce an event he’ll be a part of later this year. The Idaho Falls Look Up Tour is happening at the Mountain America Center in September. It...
Will this year’s snowpack bring us out of the drought?
IDAHO FALLS – Mountain snowfall and unusually cold temperatures early in the season make this an above-average winter, but what happens over the next several months will determine if there will be any drought relief. That’s what officials are saying after looking at weather trends since the beginning of...
Skyline High School evacuated due to gas leak
IDAHO FALLS — Skyline High School is being evacuated due to a gas leak. Students are being moved to Eagle Rock Middle School and Intermountain Gas Company has been contacted to fix the problem. Nobody has reported feeling sick and there are no injuries, according to Idaho Falls Fire...
Eastern Idaho highways, Teton Pass closed due to poor weather conditions
IDAHO FALLS — The following eastern Idaho highways are closed Saturday due to drifting snow and low visibility:. US Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. The Wyoming Transportation Department has also closed the Teton Pass. Idaho Transportation Department road reports can be found here with the...
Multiple highways closed due to high winds and blowing snow
ASHTON — Multiple highways in eastern Idaho are closed Sunday due to high winds and blowing snow. The Idaho Transporation Department reports the following closures:. Interstate 15 from Dubois to the Montana State Line. U.S. Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton...
City of Idaho Falls declares snow event, parking restrictions now in place
The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. The recent accumulation of snow has exceeded two inches which qualifies as a snow event. Parking restrictions are now in place for all roads located within Idaho Falls city limits. This is the fourth round of city-wide snow...
Pocatello, Chubbuck, Idaho Chiefs of Police issue statements following Tyre Nichols video
The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. The City of Pocatello with the Pocatello Police Department does not condone the actions of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case. PPD officers endure rigorous training with extensive oversight by their peers. This comprehensive training prepares officers...
Pocatello police, school district respond to two school threats deemed ‘non-credible’
POCATELLO — Pocatello police responded to and investigated reported threats at two local schools Wednesday but determined both were not credible. Due to the need for police-involved investigations, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 posted a statement to its website Thursday morning. “Threats against schools or individuals understandably incite rumors...
East Idaho Eats: Rusty Taco offers unique street tacos, delicious nachos and made-from-scratch sides
AMMON — Handmade tacos, smothered nachos, fresh salsa, creamy queso, caramel churros and fresh mixed drinks. Rusty Taco in Ammon has it all and although the new Mexican fast-casual restaurant has only been open less than a week, it’s already a big hit with customers. Rusty and Denise...
The snow isn’t done yet. Here’s how much is expected to fall the rest of the weekend
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 11 p.m. Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall across the area and an arctic front will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service. “This afternoon and evening,...
Man killed in crash remembered as ‘happy, genuine light who will be missed’
TETONIA — An Idaho Falls man killed in a crash on Highway 33 Friday is being remembered as a “happy, genuine, great light.”. Brian Wright, 52, was driving westbound in a 2017 Ford commercial box truck around 7 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 32-year-old St. Anthony man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado in the eastbound lane attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snow plow. He slammed into the box truck head-on and Wright died at the scene.
Myron Dale Ehresman
Myron Dale Ehresman, 96, of Idaho Falls, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Turtle and Crane Assisted Living. He was under the care of Symbii Hospice. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Downeast evacuated, fire department called for report of smoke
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to a report of smoke at Downeast on 17th Street near Hitt Road Friday evening. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. with the person saying light gray smoke was coming out of a vent. Crews responded and evacuated...
Public defender named new Butte County magistrate judge
IDAHO FALLS — The 7th Judicial District Magistrate Commission has selected Neal S. Randall as the new Butte County magistrate judge. Randall will replace the Honorable Ralph Savage, who will retire on March 31. Randall has served as the Chief Public Defense Conflict Counsel for Bonneville County since 2015....
Man killed, 3 rushed to hospital following crash on Highway 33
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred on SH 33 at milepost 131, in Teton County at approximately 7 a.m. A snowplow was the lead vehicle in a line of cars, traveling eastbound. A 32-year-old male from St....
