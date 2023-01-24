ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

eastidahonews.com

School closures for Monday, Jan. 30

IDAHO FALLS — A number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions. The following charter or private schools are closed:. Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls. Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls. Hope Lutheran School...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center opens new $15 million campus

BLACKFOOT — For years, students, parents, staff, faculty and visitors to Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center needed a car to get between the school’s elementary school and middle school. That four-mile gap is now closed. Everyone is under one roof for the first time in the school’s 23-year...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Will this year’s snowpack bring us out of the drought?

IDAHO FALLS – Mountain snowfall and unusually cold temperatures early in the season make this an above-average winter, but what happens over the next several months will determine if there will be any drought relief. That’s what officials are saying after looking at weather trends since the beginning of...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Skyline High School evacuated due to gas leak

IDAHO FALLS — Skyline High School is being evacuated due to a gas leak. Students are being moved to Eagle Rock Middle School and Intermountain Gas Company has been contacted to fix the problem. Nobody has reported feeling sick and there are no injuries, according to Idaho Falls Fire...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Eastern Idaho highways, Teton Pass closed due to poor weather conditions

IDAHO FALLS — The following eastern Idaho highways are closed Saturday due to drifting snow and low visibility:. US Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. The Wyoming Transportation Department has also closed the Teton Pass. Idaho Transportation Department road reports can be found here with the...
ASHTON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Multiple highways closed due to high winds and blowing snow

ASHTON — Multiple highways in eastern Idaho are closed Sunday due to high winds and blowing snow. The Idaho Transporation Department reports the following closures:. Interstate 15 from Dubois to the Montana State Line. U.S. Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton...
ASHTON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello police, school district respond to two school threats deemed ‘non-credible’

POCATELLO — Pocatello police responded to and investigated reported threats at two local schools Wednesday but determined both were not credible. Due to the need for police-involved investigations, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 posted a statement to its website Thursday morning. “Threats against schools or individuals understandably incite rumors...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man killed in crash remembered as ‘happy, genuine light who will be missed’

TETONIA — An Idaho Falls man killed in a crash on Highway 33 Friday is being remembered as a “happy, genuine, great light.”. Brian Wright, 52, was driving westbound in a 2017 Ford commercial box truck around 7 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 32-year-old St. Anthony man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado in the eastbound lane attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snow plow. He slammed into the box truck head-on and Wright died at the scene.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Myron Dale Ehresman

Myron Dale Ehresman, 96, of Idaho Falls, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Turtle and Crane Assisted Living. He was under the care of Symbii Hospice. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Downeast evacuated, fire department called for report of smoke

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to a report of smoke at Downeast on 17th Street near Hitt Road Friday evening. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. with the person saying light gray smoke was coming out of a vent. Crews responded and evacuated...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Public defender named new Butte County magistrate judge

IDAHO FALLS — The 7th Judicial District Magistrate Commission has selected Neal S. Randall as the new Butte County magistrate judge. Randall will replace the Honorable Ralph Savage, who will retire on March 31. Randall has served as the Chief Public Defense Conflict Counsel for Bonneville County since 2015....
BUTTE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man killed, 3 rushed to hospital following crash on Highway 33

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred on SH 33 at milepost 131, in Teton County at approximately 7 a.m. A snowplow was the lead vehicle in a line of cars, traveling eastbound. A 32-year-old male from St....
TETON COUNTY, ID

