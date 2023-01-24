MINNEAPOLIS — Laila Phelia scored 22 points, Leigha Brown added 20 and No. 13 Michigan rolled to a 77-41 win over Minnesota. Brown had 11 points in the first half, surpassing 1,000 points as a Wolverine, and Michigan led 34-23. Phelia had 14 in the second half. Alanna Micheaux scored 15 points for Minnesota. The Gophers were 2 of 10 behind the arc and shot 30.5% overall (18 of 59) while going 3 of 6 from the foul line and committing 21 turnovers. Brown reached her milestone with a three-point play at 1:28 of the first quarter that put the Wolverines up 15-9. The former Nebraska player was the fourth-fastest player among the 30 Wolverines to hit the 1,000-point milestone.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO