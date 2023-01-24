Read full article on original website
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Phelia, Brown lead No. 13 Michigan women past Gophers 77-41
MINNEAPOLIS — Laila Phelia scored 22 points, Leigha Brown added 20 and No. 13 Michigan rolled to a 77-41 win over Minnesota. Brown had 11 points in the first half, surpassing 1,000 points as a Wolverine, and Michigan led 34-23. Phelia had 14 in the second half. Alanna Micheaux scored 15 points for Minnesota. The Gophers were 2 of 10 behind the arc and shot 30.5% overall (18 of 59) while going 3 of 6 from the foul line and committing 21 turnovers. Brown reached her milestone with a three-point play at 1:28 of the first quarter that put the Wolverines up 15-9. The former Nebraska player was the fourth-fastest player among the 30 Wolverines to hit the 1,000-point milestone.
No. 22 Illinois women fend off Michigan State 86-76
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Makira Cook totaled 26 points, Genesis Bryant scored 21 and Adalia McKenzie added a double-double to help No. 22 Illinois beat Michigan State 86-76. Cook sank 8 of 21 shots from the floor and all 10 of her free throws for the Fighting Illini (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten Conference). Bryant made 5 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers and hit all eight of her free throws. McKenzie contributed 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Kendall Bostic scored 10 and finished a rebound shy of a double-double. Kamaria McDaniel led the Spartans (11-10, 3-7) with 23 points. Taiyier Parks had 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, Moira Joiner added 11 points and six rebounds and DeeDee Hagemann had 10 points and eight assists before fouling out.
Pickett, Penn State blister Michigan 83-61
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Jalen Pickett scored 25 points with eight rebounds and eight assists, Andrew Funk surpassed 1,500 points and Penn State raced past Michigan 83-61. Seth Lundy scored 22 points for the Nittany Lions, who matched last season's win total. Penn State, which lost the first meeting 79-69, was shooting 58% and led by 32 midway through the second half before finishing 4 of 13. Jett Howard made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 21 points for the Wolverines, who were coming off a five-point loss to No. 1 Purdue without Howard. Penn State had an 18-0 run starting with five-straight 3-pointers in the closing minutes of the first half for a 49-30 lead. Michigan added a basket and trailed 49-32 in what was PSU's highest-scoring half of the season.
'A culinary movement': 11 Utah restaurants, chefs named James Beard semifinalists
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah historically hasn't been revered as a culinary hotbed, but the tides may be changing. The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced that 11 Utah restaurants and chefs have been named semifinalists for prestigious awards. Chefs at five Utah restaurants were named semifinalists for "best...
Griffin leads No. 5 UConn over No. 21 Villanova, 63-58
HARTFORD, Conn. — Aubrey Griffin scored 19 points, and No. 5 UConn topped No. 21 Villanova 63-58. Dorka Juhasz added 16 points and Aaliyah Edwards had 13, including some key free throws for the Huskies in the team's 13th straight win. Maddy Siegrist scored 25 points for Villanova, which won here a year ago to hand the Huskies their last conference loss. Lucy Olsen had 19. The Wildcats had won nine in a row.
Advisories issued as Utah's snowy winter continues
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow is back, yet again. Snow began falling Friday morning in northern Utah, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for areas including Logan and Brigham City. The advisory originally expired at noon but was extended to 3 p.m. The...
Utah private schools celebrate state funding, expect 'significant uptick in enrollment'
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's private schools are celebrating that they'll receive state funding for the first time through a new school choice program. Gov. Spencer Cox signed HB215 into law on Saturday, which provides funding to the school choice program along with $6,000 in raises for public school teachers.
Utahns are noticing higher utility bills as rates increase and weather gets colder
SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are noticing higher utility bills this winter. Is it just cold outside, or is energy becoming more expensive?. Utah Public Service Commission administrator Gary Wilderburg says the answer is both. "It's been a colder winter, gas supplies have been tighter, and prices have been...
