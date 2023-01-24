Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CincinnatiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Vine Street in Hartwell
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, undetermined injury status, on Vine Street in Hartwell. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on East McMillan in Walnut Hills, blocking the roadway
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash in the 700 block of East McMillan Street in Walnut Hills, involving four vehicles. It is blocking the roadway. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash blocking traffic on Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash blocking traffic on Montgomery Road at Sherman Avenue in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on West Galbraith Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to a report of a crash on West Galbraith Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Report of an accident, blocking the roadway on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of an accident, blocking the roadway in the 3900 block of Harrison Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Symmes Road and Union Centre Boulevard in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Symmes Road and Union Centre Boulevard in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on OH 747 and Millikin Road in Union Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on OH 747 and Millikin Road in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Grand Avenue and Westwood in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Grand Avenue and Westwood Avenue in East Price Hill. Possible road rage incident. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on I-75 near Walton
WALTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on I-75 near Walton. A car is on its top. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on I-75N near Erlanger
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on I-75N near Erlanger. Traffic is impacted. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery at gunpoint on Cambridge Avenue in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery at gunpoint on Cambridge Avenue in Mount Washington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Decoursey Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Decoursey Avenue in Covington. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Abby Drive in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Abby Drive in Springboro. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on Madison Road and Woodburn Avenue in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on Madison Road and Woodburn Avenue in Walnut Hills. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
WLWT 5
Crash reportedly involving a school bus on Benchmark Lane in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Crash reportedly involving a school bus on Benchmark Lane in Blue Ash. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared, all lanes open along south I-71 near Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash delaying traffic on south I-71 near Walnut Hills has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash delaying traffic on the interstate in Walnut Hills, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation,...
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Report of a shooting on West Seymour Avenue in Elmwood Place
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a shooting on West Seymour Avenue in Elmwood Place. Am man reportedly walked into a store and said he had been shot. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates,...
WLWT 5
Colerain Avenue reopen following multi-car crash in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Colerain Avenue is now open to usual traffic. Police have closed a stretch of Colerain Avenue following a reported crash in Mount Airy, Friday evening. The crash reportedly happened at approximately 5:25 p.m. in the 5000 block of Colerain Avenue. Click the video player above to...
Comments / 0