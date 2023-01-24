1 killed, 7 injured in Oakland mass shooting, same day as Half Moon Bay tragedy

OAKLAND, Calif (KCBS RADIO) – Oakland police are hoping the bright lights of an East Oakland gas station will help with any surveillance video of a mass shooting that killed one and injured seven others.

While all eyes may be on the shootings in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park, these kinds of attacks in Oakland are considered "run of the mill" by those who see it every day.

The shootings occurred during rush hour at around 6:10 p.m. on Monday at a Valero gas station, located right across from Mills College in the 5900 block of Macarthur Boulevard.

Eight people were shot, one of them died, during what witnesses described as a music video. Dozens of evidence markers dotted the ground around the gas pumps as investigators tried to determine how many weapons were used.

Oakland Police Officers' Association President Barry Donelan said one gun is too many given the height and tone of violence in the city. "Absolutely there's ghost guns, but we just have found over the past few years that added to the ghost guns, there's just a wash of firearms here, many of which are stolen or brought in from other states," he said. "Just to give you context, we just had our third consecutive year where Oakland police officers took in excess of a thousand firearms off the street — 1,397 firearms off the street — and that gives you a kind of sense of how many guns are floating around."

Donelan said tighter gun legislation is fine, but there needs to be tighter penalties for people using guns in the first place. Oakland Congresswoman Barbara Lee told KCBS Radio political divisiveness can't stop them.

"This is a national emergency, it's a public health crisis and so we have to butt heads and we have to fight and we have to try to stabilize and get the availability of guns under control," she affirmed.

Just hours before the Oakland incident, seven people were killed and one was injured in Half Moon Bay Monday afternoon in a separate mass shooting .

