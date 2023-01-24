Sheryl Lee Ralph, Babyface To Open Super Bowl LVII

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Babyface are taking their talents to the football field, as the two legacy artists have been announced as opening performers for Super Bowl LVII. Taking place on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. both will sing solo before kickoff.

The Abbott Elementary star is set to perform the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” while the R&B legend will deliver “America the Beautiful.” Country music star Chris Stapleton will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

This marks the second year in a row a country music performer will sing the national anthem. Before 2022’s faceoff between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Mickey Guyton sang the centuries-old ballad with Jhene Aiko taking “America The Beautiful” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” harmonized by Mary Mary and the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles.

According to The Wrap , CODA Oscar winner Troy Kotsur will sign the national anthem for Stapleton; deaf performer Justina Miles will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and also provide the ASL rendition of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show; and Colin Denny, a Deaf Native American, will sign “America the Beautiful.”

“Truly excited and honored,” said Babyface of the opportunity on Twitter.

“Someone wake me up from this dream,” exclaimed Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The biggest performance of the evening comes as Rihanna returns to the stage for an anticipated halftime show.

“Oh, man. I’m just as excited as you guys, if not more,” expressed the ANTI singer’s romantic partner, rapper A$AP Rocky . “Yeah, I’m super excited. This is huge. This is incredible. I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there. It’s just incredible. Especially for both of us, it is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there. But the Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

The Super Bowl LVII matchup will be decided on Sunday (Jan. 29). The Bengals are looking at a back-to-back appearance if they defeat the Kansas City Chiefs. Additionally, the winner between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers will proceed to the national championship game.