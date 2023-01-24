ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl LVII Set: Philadelphia Eagles Will Meet The Kansas City Chiefs At State Farm Stadium

It’s official, the Philadelphia Eagles will be meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII. The NFL teams will match up at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12, 2023, on Fox. The Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game with a final score of 7-31. The NFC East team last won Super Bowl LII in 2017 when they faced the New England Patriots. Their previous Super Bowl appearances were in 2005 against the Patriots and in 1980 against the Oakland Raiders, both games in which they lost. The Chiefs are headed...
Athlon Sports

49ers Announce Official Update On Brock Purdy

A slow start for the San Francisco 49ers today took a disastrous turn when quarterback Brock Purdy was forced from the game with an elbow injury.  Purdy was in the process of attempting a pass when a defender caught hold of his arm, forcing an interception.  It isn't much of an update, ...
