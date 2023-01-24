ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Calls Erykah Badu His “Eternal Spirit Animal”

By Preezy Brown
Drake has declared that Erykah Badu is his “eternal spirit animal” after the music legend gave him major kudos following his sold-out concert at Harlem’s famed Apollo Theater.

On Monday (Jan. 23), the Canadian rapper shared his reaction to Badu commenting on his greatness via a post on her social media account. The 51-year-old reposted an article arguing that Drake’s shows at the Apollo proves he’s the “voice of a generation,” an appraisal she seemingly agreed with, writing “Cause he is” while tagging the rapper’s own account.

It didn’t take long for Drake to reciprocate the sentiment, sharing Badu’s own post and reveling in the validation received. “My eternal spirit animal has spoken,” the 36-year-old wrote, adding a string of emojis to convey his emotions.

The connection between Erykah Badu and Drake was sparked at least a decade ago, when Drake namedropped her on his 2014 release “Days in the East.” The following year, the 6 God’s chart-topping 2015 single “Hotline Bling” left such an impression on Badu that she recorded a cover of the single, which led to the creation of her mixtape But You Caint Use My Phone in November that year.

During an interview promoting the project’s release, the Dallas native spoke on her and Drake’s relationship and how they built such a rapport with one another. “I didn’t really know Drake very well, but I knew he was coming to town,” the “Tyrone” singer recalled during an appearance on The Real . “And my oldest [child] Seven is 18 and he was in sixth grade at the time, but I knew Drake was his favorite artist. And I got in touch with Drake and I asked him if he could visit my son’s school to talk to his class and he did. And he was so gracious and the children were really inspired, so that’s how we became good friends.”

This past weekend, Drake performed two shows at the Apollo Theater in conjunction with SiriusXM. The concerts took place on Saturday and Sunday and included guest appearances from 21 Savage, Dipset, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Vibe

Swizz Beatz Reveals Lil Wayne Didn’t Like “Uproar” Alterations

Swizz Beatz revealed Lil Wayne didn’t take too kindly to changes made to their “Uproar” single. During the Jan. 19 episode of Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin Podcast, the Ruff Ryders head honcho revealed that alterations made to the Tha Carter V single, which primarily impacted his vocals, didn’t sit well with the New Orleans rapper.  The Verzuz co-founder detailed that he converted some of Weezy’s lyrics and repurposed them into a hook for the single, prompting backlash from the legend. More from VIBE.comLil Wayne's $20 Million Lawsuit Against Former Manager Takes Major HitRecording Academy To Honor Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne With Global Impact AwardLil Wayne's...
Vibe

Drake’s Los Angeles Mansion Burglarized

Drake’s Los Angeles mansion was reportedly burglarized this week. The 36-year-old’s security was alerted and called the cops, who later made an arrest. Related Story Nas' LA House Burglarized As He Celebrates 'King’s Disease 3′ in New York TMZ reports that law enforcement received a call on Thursday evening (Jan. 26) from the Toronto rapper’s security, who reportedly saw an unknown man leaving the premises with an item in hand. The suspect was gone by the time the police arrived at the scene, thus causing them to do a search of the surrounding neighborhood. The officers found a man walking down a street hours...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Rich The Kid Gets Tattoo Honoring Takeoff

Rich The Kid has memorialized one of his late friends and collaborators, Takeoff, with new ink. In a new Tik Tok uploaded by tattoo artist Tattoo Red on Wednesday (Jan. 25), Rich can be seen vibing in the chair as he patiently awaits his new design to be finished as his song “No More Friends” is heard playing behind the clip. More from VIBE.comHit-Boy And Offset Talk Future Collaborations After Teaming Up On "2 LIVE"Gloss Up Talks Setting The Tone With Debut MixtapeWoman Shot During Takeoff Killing Speaks Out For The First Time His new ink appears to be Takeoff’s name in...
NEW YORK STATE
Vibe

Papoose Appointed As Tunecore’s Head Of Hip-Hop

Papoose has been named as Tunecore’s Head of Hip-Hop. With his new position, the Brooklyn wordsmith will lead the music distributor’s Artist Ambassador program for Hip-Hop and rap. He will be tasked with scouting new and established artists, conducting workshops, and “advising the company on its new launches” and initiatives. The Endangered Species rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 24) to voice his excitement for his new role.More from VIBE.comPapoose Celebrates Remy Ma For Her 42nd BirthdayRemy Ma, Papoose, And More 'Love & Hip Hop' Alum Discover African Roots On New Two-Part SeriesPremiere: Papoose Gets Suited And Explains How...
Vibe

Apollo Theater Issues Statement Following Fan’s Balcony Fall At Drake Concert

There were many surprises that took place at the two-night Drake concert held at the world-famous Apollo Theater. Aside from his special guest performers, a fan actually took a plunge from the lower mezzanine balcony of the theater, landing him in the orchestra section. He was fortunately unharmed. On Monday (Jan. 23) the Apollo Theater released a statement about the incident, describing what took place.More from VIBE.comJim Jones Meets With NYC Mayor Eric Adams At Drake Apollo ShowDrake Calls Erykah Badu His "Eternal Spirit Animal"Drake Teases New Album, Joint Tour With 21 Savage “Unfortunately, last evening an incident occurred with an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bossip

So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away

We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son. Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Smiley (@comedianbrandonsmiley) Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family. […]
Vibe

Nia Long Was Told She Looked “Too Sophisticated” And “Too Old” For ‘Charlie’s Angels’

Nia Long has revealed that she was passed over for a role in 2000’s Charlie’s Angels because she was deemed “too sophisticated” and “old” to act alongside Drew Barrymore.  During an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the iconic actor was asked about her decision to pass on the film and star in Big Momma’s House instead, with Long clearing the air while also praising Lucy Liu, who would eventually land the role she was seeking of Alex Munday.More from VIBE.comIce-T Refutes Rumored Beef With 'Law & Order' Star Christopher Meloni'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Makes Streaming History'The Irrational' Series Starring Jesse L. Martin Ordered By...
Vibe

Matt Barnes Spits On Fiancée’s Ex-Husband Following Alleged Death Threats

During Sunday (Jan. 22) afternoon’s pivotal game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Matt Barnes found himself in a heated incident with his fiancée, Anansa Sims’ ex-husband, David Patterson Jr. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports (see below), the altercation catapulted after the former NBA champion and Patterson crossed paths at the Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco.More from VIBE.comBlueface Offers DJ Akademiks The Fade In Latest Chapter Of Their Ongoing BeefFreddie Gibbs Says He Has No Plans To End Beef With Benny The ButcherMatt Barnes Says He Stopped A Player And Coach From Fighting Skip Bayless Barnes spat...
PATTERSON, CA
Vibe

Dave Chappelle Talks Being ‘Upset’ After Gig Was Canceled Due To Transgender Jokes

Dave Chappelle has addressed the backlash he’s received due to his jokes about the transgender community, taking to his The Midnight Miracle podcast to clear the air. Deadline reports that the comedian spoke about his canceled July 2022 comedy show at Minneapolis’ First Avenue, which was moved to Vasrity Theater nearby. Chappelle responded to the venue switch, describing himself as being “mad” and “upset” at the time. First Avenue explained its decision, stating it wanted to produce a “safe space” for its patrons. More from VIBE.comChance The Rapper Defends Dave Chappelle's "Gay Jokes" Comment In GhanaThe World Boxing Council Creates...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vibe

Garcelle Beauvais To Star In Lifetime Film ‘Black Girl Missing’

Actress and TV host Garcelle Beauvais will be starring in and executive producing the upcoming Lifetime original film, Black Girl Missing. The educational docu-drama will air during the network’s Stop Violence Against Women campaign, this March, spearheaded by a PSA about the Black and Missing Foundation.More from VIBE.comSee The Trailer For Hulu’s ‘Aftershock,’ An Eye-Opening Documentary On The Black Maternal Mortality Crisis'Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Closing Chapter' Trailer Released By LifetimeGarcelle Beauvais Cast In Hulu's 'The Other Black Girl' Inspired by actual stories of missing women of color, Black Girl Missing “tells the story of a mother named Cheryl (Beauvais) whose...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

La La Anthony Admits How Protective Her Son Is About Her Love Life

During La La Anthony’s recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the BMF star gushed and bonded with the daytime talk show host about being mothers to teenage boys and just how involved her son Kiyan, 15, is when it comes to her love life. “He doesn’t like it,” Anthony, 40, admitted. “And I’m like, ‘So you just want your mom to be alone forever?’ He’s like, ’Yeah, kind of.’ But anytime his friends want to go out and do something he’s like, ‘Alright mom bye see you later I’m going here,’ and I’m like, ‘You just leave me in a...
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s Family Headed To Trial For Custody Battle With Rapper’s Ex

Nipsey Hussle’s family is preparing to head to trial after a long-running custody battle with his ex, Tanisha Foster. They are trying to officially gain guardianship of the late rapper’s 14-year-old daughter Emani. Radar Online reported that the upcoming court appearance comes after the Victory Lap rapper’s brother, Sam Asghedom, submitted a third status report in connection with the Los Angeles philanthropist’s probate case from November 2022. Their mediation efforts failed, and now the opposing parties are set to begin trial on April 27. Sam stated back in November that guardianship over Emani was still unconfirmed due to Foster being...
Vibe

Meagan Good Shares Takeaways From Marriage To Ex, DeVon Franklin

On a recent episode of The View, Meagan Good shared a few lessons she learned from her 10-year marriage to DeVon Franklin, which ended in 2021. “I’ve learned a lot about myself,” she shared four-minutes and thirty-five seconds into the interview. “I’ve rediscovered myself in a lot of ways.”More from VIBE.comMeagan Good & DeVon Franklin Announce Relationship Book, ‘The Wait’DJ Mustard's Ex-Wife Seeking $80K Per Month In Child SupportThe Game Is Ready To Put A Ring On It: "All You Gotta Do Is Show Up For Me" Good also gave her Harlem co-star, Whoopi Goldberg, her sentiments for being instrumental in healing from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Shemar Moore Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon

Actor Shemar Moore has revealed that he and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon have welcomed a baby girl — his first child. The 52-year-old exclusively shared the news with PEOPLE. “Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl,” a rep for Moore confirmed. “The family is very happy and healthy.”More from VIBE.comJhene Aiko And Big Sean Welcome Their First ChildChrissy Teigen Shares Her Postpartum Struggles Following Third ChildJohn Legend And Chrissy Teigen Reveal First Photo Of Newborn Baby The Criminal Minds actor first spoke of the news while visiting The Jennifer Hudson Show a few weeks...
Vibe

Shemar Moore Reveals First Photo Of Newborn Daughter

Shemar Moore is now a proud poppa, as the veteran actor recently announced the birth of his first child with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), a day after her delivery, the 52-year-old hopped on Instagram to celebrate the arrival of his daughter, named Frankie Moore. The S.W.A.T. star appeared to be particularly enthusiastic in the post, in which Moore shared the newborn’s weight and that she was born with a clean bill of health.More from VIBE.comShemar Moore Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Jesiree DizonShemar Moore Reveals He Is Expecting His First Child With Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon'Love & Hip-Hop'...
Vibe

Chrissy Teigen Gives First Full-Face View Of Baby Esti

On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Chrissy Teigen finally revealed a full-face shot of her and John Legend’s baby girl Esti Maxine on Instagram. “look at u out here lookin like a baby,” the mommy-of-three captioned the post of the sleeping newborn.More from VIBE.comChrissy Teigen Shares Her Postpartum Struggles Following Third ChildShemar Moore Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Jesiree DizonJohn Legend And Chrissy Teigen Reveal First Photo Of Newborn Baby Immediately, her comments section filled with emojis gushing about the adorable bundle of joy. “My little Esti [crying and heart emoji],” her Grammy-winning father commented. The parents welcomed baby Esti on Jan. 14 along...
Vibe

2 Chainz Unearths Late Father’s Stash Of Hidden Cash

2 Chainz has revealed that he has discovered his late father’s cash stash in his home. In a video uploaded to YouTube by 9MagTV, the Amazon Music Live host runs his hands through the bag of strategically placed dollar bills. He begins to explain how he unearthed the benjamins, sounding shocked at what he discovered. More from VIBE.comOffset Shares Flicks From Family Ski Trip With Cardi B And Kids21 Savage Announced As 'Amazon Music Live' Season Finale PerformanceYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous LP 'Paper Route Frank' “Quick story. I had a busted pipe in the basement,” Tity Boi began, detailing his findings....
Vibe

Mathew Knowles Defends Beyoncé’s Dubai Concert: “She United A Really Diverse Crowd”

Over the weekend, Beyoncé’s private Dubai concert was a significant moment for many as it marked her first show in almost five years. The 41-year-old received a lot of backlash for performing in a country with anti-same-sex laws, but her father Mathew Knowles stepped up to her defense. According to the 71-year-old, per TMZ, the Atlantis The Royal Resort show on Saturday (Jan. 21) “united a really diverse crowd” and brought people closer together. Knowles called out those who were not in attendance and asserted that she was respectful to the people of Dubai and that the respect was reciprocated. More...
Vibe

T.I. Passed On Offering Young Thug And 21 Savage $1M Record Deals

T.I. reveals he once had the opportunity sign both Young Thug and 21 Savage on separate occasions, but ultimately chose to pass on the deal, which was reportedly worth $1 million. The rapper recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe and delved into his reasoning behind declining the offer. “At this point in my career, I find it honorable to be able to tell new artists when they come up to me,” the 42-year-old began. “You know, 21 Savage, [Young] Thug. A lot of them come up to me, ‘Aye man, give me a million, Tip. I...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Mustard Addresses Ex-Wife’s “Financially Starved” Claim After She Demands $80K/ Month

Mustard has provided his perspective on the ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife, Chanel Thierry. The 32-year-old claims that she is being dishonest about being “financially starved.” The Grammy winner submitted a court filing to counter his ex-wife’s on Thursday (Jan. 26.) Radar Online obtained the document, in which he states “Chanel’s claim that I have starved her out financially since separation is a flat-out lie.” The Los Angeles producer, formerly known as DJ Mustard, is seeking joint legal and physical custody of children plus the equal ability to make decisions pertaining to their education and health.More from VIBE.comDJ Mustard's...
CALIFORNIA STATE
