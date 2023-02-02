ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

No Powerball winner: Jackpot jumps to $700 million for Saturday drawing

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39dpr1_0kPkmjfX00

There was no grand prize winner in Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot drawing, setting up a $700 million prize for the game’s next drawing.

>> Read more trending news

If the jackpot does not increase before Saturday’s drawing, the cash value will be $375.7 million.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 31-43-58-59-66. The Powerball was 09. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Powerball jackpot?

The $700 million prize is the 10th largest in Powerball history.

The odds of a single ticket winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
229K+
Followers
157K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy