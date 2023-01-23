ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.5 The BUZZ

M&M Candy Mascots Are Latest Victims Of Cancel Culture. For Real.

By Matty Willz
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f1uiu_0kPkmimo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UENuh_0kPkmimo00

Source: UCG / Getty


Mars, the company responsible for some of our favorite candies and chocolate, has decided to cancel and shelf the M&M mascots. At least for the time being.

Mars recently redesigned M&M’s animated mascots, announcing in a statement last Thursday that they were creating “a world where everyone feels they belong, and society is inclusive.” However, the newly designed M&M’s have received criticism and backlash online, and now the company appears to be headed back to the drawing board.

This all follows Mars’ decision to campaign an all-female package for the 80-year-old candy brand. The limited-time offer was simply supposed to be a celebration for women, but not everyone sees it that way.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

Following an attack from conservative talking heads like FOX’s Tucker Carlson, Mars now claims that the ‘spokescandies’ are on an “indefinite pause”.

Really?

Carlson, who at one point about a year ago targeted the M&M mascots as being “woke”, went on another, full-segment tirade directed at the colorful animations, stating that the green M&M “is now a lesbian maybe”, and made reference to the purple one being “obese”.

This morning M&M’s released the following statement:

So let’s hear it, are you upset about the way Mars has handled the M&M mascots?

The Latest:

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
thedigitalfix.com

Bill Paxton improvised one of Aliens’ most iconic lines

As a 1980s science fiction movie, there are moments in Aliens that no doubt make us cringe a little bit now — but the film still gave us some iconic moments. A lot of the more lighthearted and memorable moments from the alien movie come from Bill Paxton, who played the hysterical Hudson.
Inspire Wonderland

The history of the shadow people

The TRUE story of shadow people - are they real or just a figment of our imagination?. Have you ever seen something out of the corner of your eye, but when you turn to look, it's gone? Have you ever heard a strange noise at night that can't be explained? Many people have encountered what is known as "shadow people" - mysterious beings that appear in the darkness and vanish without a trace. Some believe these shadow people are real, while others think they are simply a product of our imagination. Let's explore the true story of shadow people - are they real or just a figment of our imagination?
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy