Lafayette, LA

KPEL 96.5

Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls

JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
JENNINGS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday

Louisiana's roller coaster ride of strong storms and flash flooding will make another appearance in cities like Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and even Shreveport this Sunday. Another storm winding its way across the west coast of the United States will once again migrate across the country to bring a threat of raucous weather and potential downpours. The system's expected arrival is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

5 Schools Receive Bomb Threat in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Five schools in St. Landry Parish received a bomb threat on Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to respond to multiple schools to investigate. Northwest High School, Opelousas High School, St. Landry Accelerated Transitional School (SLATS), Center for Academic Programs (CAPS), and the Washington Vocational...
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Teen Faces 6 Terrorizing Charges After Barrage of Bomb Threats in Opelousas, Louisiana

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas teen is in deep trouble after making calling in several bomb threats around St. Landry Parish. On Tuesday evening, the 15-year-old female allegedly called in a bomb threat to McAlister's Deli in Opelousas, which Opelousas Police began investigating that night. Their investigation honed in on the minor, who was taken in and eventually revealed to have been responsible for several calls to area schools Wednesday morning.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Former Broussard Mayor Charles Langlinais Has Died

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Officials from the City of Broussard announced via their Facebook page that former mayor Charles Langlinais passed away early Tuesday morning. Langlinais served as the Mayor of Boussard for 30 years before deciding to retire in 2018. While officials have not yet publicized plans for...
BROUSSARD, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged ‘Off-List’ Found

Investigators in Kinder Louisiana are looking into what has been perceived as a threat made against several Louisiana third-grade students was uncovered earlier this week. Members of the Allen Parish School Board are looking into an incident that was reported at Kinder Elementary. School officials at Kinder Elementary say three...
KINDER, LA
KPEL 96.5

Railroad Street Shooting Victim Identified by Lafayette Police

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Police Department has identified the victim in a Sunday morning shooting that left a man dead. Zaveon Willis, age 20, of Lafayette was found on Railroad Street on Sunday after officers responded to a shooting in the area. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds and declared dead at the scene.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today

Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

