Several Squirrel Monkeys Stolen from Zoosiana in Broussard, Louisiana
BROUSSARD, La. (KPEL News) - Broussard Police are investigating a theft at Zoosiana. But it wasn't money or merchandies that was taken - it was monkeys. Specifically, several quirrel monkeys. Zoosiana announced earlier today that it was closed due to weather. However, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Broussard Police responded to...
Victim Injured in Home Break-in, Lafayette Parish Man Arrested
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette Parish man is sitting in jail following a home invasion just after midnight early Friday. According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Pitt Road, which is in Scott. That’s where...
Louisiana State Police to Conduct Impaired Driving Checkpoint in Iberia Parish
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - In their efforts to make driving on the roadways as safe as possible, Louisiana State Police will be conducting an impaired driving checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Iberia Parish. "Our mission is to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they cause injury or...
Missing Woman Last Seen in Lafayette, Louisiana Christmas Day is Being Sought
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Investigators with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who has not been seen since December 25, 2022. Baker's family last saw the woman on Christmas Day, but officials say her vehicle was seen near Alexandria on...
Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls
JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
Opelousas, Louisiana Inmate Being Sought after Escaping from Court
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Officials from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office are heading up the search today for an inmate who was able to escape the custody of law enforcement officials at St. Landry Parish Courthouse. St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department Spokesman Eddie Thibodeaux says the man escaped...
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Louisiana's roller coaster ride of strong storms and flash flooding will make another appearance in cities like Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and even Shreveport this Sunday. Another storm winding its way across the west coast of the United States will once again migrate across the country to bring a threat of raucous weather and potential downpours. The system's expected arrival is Sunday.
5 Schools Receive Bomb Threat in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Five schools in St. Landry Parish received a bomb threat on Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to respond to multiple schools to investigate. Northwest High School, Opelousas High School, St. Landry Accelerated Transitional School (SLATS), Center for Academic Programs (CAPS), and the Washington Vocational...
Teen Faces 6 Terrorizing Charges After Barrage of Bomb Threats in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas teen is in deep trouble after making calling in several bomb threats around St. Landry Parish. On Tuesday evening, the 15-year-old female allegedly called in a bomb threat to McAlister's Deli in Opelousas, which Opelousas Police began investigating that night. Their investigation honed in on the minor, who was taken in and eventually revealed to have been responsible for several calls to area schools Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: Lafayette, Louisiana Man Charged with Murder after Stabbing Woman to Death
UPDATE: LAFAYETTE, La. - (KPEL News) According to a preliminary report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office Kouminique Marie Savoy, the victim of Monday's homicide, was stabbed to death. ORIGINAL: LAFAYETTE, La. - (KPEL News) Slowly more details are coming out after a woman's body was found Monday morning in...
Former Broussard Mayor Charles Langlinais Has Died
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Officials from the City of Broussard announced via their Facebook page that former mayor Charles Langlinais passed away early Tuesday morning. Langlinais served as the Mayor of Boussard for 30 years before deciding to retire in 2018. While officials have not yet publicized plans for...
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged ‘Off-List’ Found
Investigators in Kinder Louisiana are looking into what has been perceived as a threat made against several Louisiana third-grade students was uncovered earlier this week. Members of the Allen Parish School Board are looking into an incident that was reported at Kinder Elementary. School officials at Kinder Elementary say three...
Railroad Street Shooting Victim Identified by Lafayette Police
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Police Department has identified the victim in a Sunday morning shooting that left a man dead. Zaveon Willis, age 20, of Lafayette was found on Railroad Street on Sunday after officers responded to a shooting in the area. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds and declared dead at the scene.
Tornado Touches Down in Baytown, Texas in Storm Cell Headed for Lafayette
BAYTOWN, Texas (KPEL News) - There are multiple reports of a tornado touching down in Baytown, Texas, as a powerful storm cell made its way across state lines and into Louisiana. That cell, which led to several school districts announcing early closures on Tuesday out of concern for student and...
Large Helicopter Lands at Acadiana High School in Lafayette
A lot of folks in the Lafayette and Scott area were asking why a helicopter was spotted at Acadiana High on Tuesday morning. Well, now know why a helicopter landed this morning near Bill Dotson Stadium and there was no medical emergency on the campus of Acadiana High. According to...
Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
Former Employee Allegedly Drains Crawfish Ponds in Allen Parish
One man is behind bars after he allegedly drained his former employer's crawfish ponds in Oberlin, La. Matt Hebert tells us that his crawfish ponds were drained after a former employee went onto his property and pulled the drain pipes. The incident happened in the overnight hours and when they...
Reggie’s in Tigerland Has License Pulled, Judge Sets Bond for Suspects in Madison Brooks Rape Case
State officials are suspending the liquor license of a Tigerland bar in the wake of reports that a 19-year-old LSU student was heavily drinking there before being raped and then fatally struck by a vehicle. It's an absolutely heartbreaking story that we've been following since it was reported that LSU...
Adopted Dog Brewing, a New Brewery Coming to Lafayette, Announces Opening Date
A new Lafayette brewery by the name of Adopted Dog Brewing has announced its opening date. Located at 329 Dulles Drive, Adopted Dog Brewing is the only brewery located in the city of Lafayette—and while they will proudly serve a variety of craft beer that will be brewed in-house, they want customers to know that they are "so much more."
LSU Student Allegedly Raped Before She Was Fatally Struck by Car, 4 Suspects Arrested
Authorities arrested four individuals Monday (Jan. 23) in the rape of LSU student Madison Brooks who was later hit and killed by a vehicle after being left in a neighborhood nearby. According to WBRZ, Kaivon Washington, 18 (below), and an unnamed 17-year-old (not pictured) have both been arrested and booked...
