ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Record 45.7M viewers watched Cowboys lose to 49ers; 2nd most for Divisional playoff since Cowboys' 2017 loss

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3teyNg_0kPkmI2200

The Dallas Cowboys' season ended on a bizarre final play with 45.7 million people watching.

The team's 19-12 loss to the 49ers on Sunday was the most-watched matchup of the weekend and the second most-watched NFL divisional playoff game on record, according to Fox Sports.

It’s not the first time a record number of viewers have tuned in to watch the Cowboys lose. Dallas’ 2017 playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers drew 48.5 million viewers, the most-ever for a divisional playoff game.

The Cowboys' most recent loss is unique in that it was the most-watched telecast of any kind since the last Super Bowl and peaked with 51.5 million viewers.

Sunday's AFC showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals garnered 39.3 million viewers in comparison, per Show Buzz Daily.

Dallas and San Francisco once had a strong rivalry and it saw a revival on Sunday. 49ers tight end George Kittle made a suspenseful catch in the third quarter that teetered between his hands as he dodged cornerback Trevon Diggs and somehow secured the ball before the dive landed him on the field.

It took Kittle nine yards to secure possession of the pass, a reception that set San Francisco up for a 91-yard touchdown drive later.

"I was just trying to be dramatic," Kittle joked, via The Athletic. "It was just for TV. Just trying to get the ratings up."

Tough 27 years for the Cowboys franchise

For the past 27 years, the Cowboys have not managed to make it out of the divisional round, an unfortunate stretch for a team that has goals to win it all.

Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein wrote that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told media members that he and the team were "sick" about the loss, a word he used six more times in a 2-minute span.

Still, he communicated that Sunday’s showing did not deter him from quarterback Dak Prescott or head coach Mike McCarthy.

“I would like to be right back here [next year] with the same hand, the same opportunity, with Prescott as the quarterback, and go get it,” Jones said. “ ... if we’ve got him at quarterback, I’ll take my chances.”

Prescott is a "good but not great" quarterback, according to Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel. After throwing for 206 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on Sunday, he vowed to be better.

The 29-year-old quarterback is clearly not Dallas’ only issue. It’s fair to say that the “hundreds of thousands of Cowboys fans” Jones lamented over after the loss will be watching the team’s offseason moves intently for any signs of improvement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

If DeMeco Ryans goes to Texans, Broncos' head coaching search looks even worse

Who would have thought that Nathaniel Hackett would land on his feet before the Denver Broncos did?. The Broncos fired Hackett, who was hired as the New York Jets' offensive coordinator this week, with two games left during his lone season as their head coach. That starting an important coaching search. It was the first big moment for new owner and CEO Greg Penner, whose ownership group bought the team last spring for $4.65 billion.
DENVER, CO
Boston 25 News WFXT

2023 NFL playoffs: Travis Kelce active as Chiefs face Bengals with Super Bowl trip on line

The AFC championship game is here, and it's a rematch of last season's edition. Patrick Mahomes is hobbled but will lead the Kansas City Chiefs against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, who have beaten Kansas City three times in the past 13 months. Travis Kelce is also active for the Chiefs after talk he might miss the game due to a back injury.
CINCINNATI, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Remarkable 1-handed DeVonta Smith catch that set up first Eagles TD shouldn't have counted

Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith set up the first touchdown of the day in Sunday's NFC championship game with what looked like a remarkable catch. But replay shows that he didn't maintain control of the ball, and the Eagles should have turned the ball over on downs. But officials missed the call on the field, and the Eagles hurried up for their next play before the San Francisco 49ers had a chance to challenge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

AP source: Dolphins hire Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins have reached a deal with former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio to become their defensive coordinator, a person familiar with the hire told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized. Fangio, who...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
146K+
Followers
155K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy