ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Amazon's RxPass Will Help It Tap Into the Pharmaceutical Market as It Seeks to Grow Revenue Beyond 500 Billion

By Simit Patel
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7xQm_0kPkmGGa00

Amazon is adding generic medications to the list of goods and services it offers. How will that impact its revenue and share price?.

Amazon may suffer due to the economic contraction occurring, but its expansion into the pharmaceutical market may help offset some of these losses. That is thinking behind RxPass , Amazon's latest offering that allows its Prime members to order generic medications for a $5 USD per month subscription fee. Below, we take a look at some of Amazon's recent financials and price momentum.

Tracking AMZN's Performance from 2020 to 2022: Net Income, Price/Sales Ratio, and Revenue

AMZN 's net income has been volatile over the past few years. Trailing twelve month net income has more than tripled from March 2020 to December of 2021, but then sharply declined to 11.61B in June 2022. Overall, AMZN's net income has been trending upward, with the latest value of 11.32B being 19% higher than the starting value in March 2020. Here is a chart of AMZN's Net Income over time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262WwZ_0kPkmGGa00

The Price/Sales Ratio of AMZN fluctuated throughout the recorded period of 2020 to 2022. Starting at 3.85 in March 2020, it peaked at 4.93 in June 2020, before dropping to a low of 2.10 in September 2022. The overall trend shows a decrease in the Price/Sales Ratio of AMZN, with a 21.2% decrease from the initial value. This is likely a reflection of the bear market and the decline in multiples that virtually all equities have seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030oGH_0kPkmGGa00

AMZN's revenue has generally been increasing over a two year period from March 2020-September 2022, with the most significant growth occurring between December 2020 and September 2021, when revenue grew by around 24%. The last value of this data in September 2022 marks a time when Amazon crossed the $500 billion in trailing twelve month revenue mark. Amazon's revenue growth rate was declining in 2022, but remains positive and thus overall revenue is still trending upwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjTaw_0kPkmGGa00

AMZN Stock Price Increases Rapidly over 6-Month Period

The stock price of AMZN has seen its price steadily decline from July 29th, 2022 ($130.50) to January 20th, 2023 ($95.84). These declines did come with some small rallies along the way -- specifically, from August 12th to August 26th, the share price increased from $140.94 to $141.97 ($+1.03), from September 2nd to September 9th, the share price increased from $128.25 to $128.94 ($+0.79), and from October 14th to October 21st, the share price increased from $111.78 to $115.55 ($+3.77) -- but the overall downwards trend is quite clear. January of 2023 has seen its price rally, as has been the case for the broader US equities market. Here is a chart of AMZN's price over the past 180 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KJe9d_0kPkmGGa00

shares were trading at $400.27 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $0.36 (-0.09%). Year-to-date, has gained 4.66%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Simit Patel


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOCpG_0kPkmGGa00

Simit Patel has 2 decades of investing experience applying a top-down approach starting with macroeconomics followed by price action technical analysis to find more winning trades.

More...

The post Amazon's RxPass Will Help It Tap Into the Pharmaceutical Market as It Seeks to Grow Revenue Beyond 500 Billion appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

1 Telecom Stock to Buy in 2023 and 1 to Sell

Amid rising demand for efficient connectivity, the surge in 5G services, and increasing investments, the telecom industry is poised to witness significant growth in the near term. Given this backdrop,...
Entrepreneur

4 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

The software industry has faced several macroeconomic headwinds since last year. However, the industry’s prospects remain strong, driven by rapid digitalization and heightened spending. Therefore, it could be wise for...
Entrepreneur

Is Buying an Aged Corporation a Good Idea?

Getting a business up and running is difficult. Especially when your business needs to meet age and business credit requirements to apply for business loans and government contracts. Getting a...
Entrepreneur

Salesforce Stock: Buy or Sell Right Now?

Salesforce (CRM) reported higher-than-expected EPS and revenue in the fiscal third quarter. Moreover, the company has guided for a strong end to fiscal 2023. However, with competition rising in various...
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks It Is Time to Buy Now

Although headline inflation has slowed, the Fed will likely keep raising interest rates to attain its 2% target. However, a potential slowdown in monetary policy tightening is opening the path...
Entrepreneur

Why 2023 Might Be The Year of the Crypto Underdog

Blockchain is in a much different position than it was a year ago, and external factors, such as incoming regulation and broader market trends, play a significant role in what projects will get or deserve substantial backing.
Entrepreneur

A Tale of Two Markets

It was the best of times (Visa earnings), it was the worst of times (Intel earnings)...Charles Dickens didn't actually write those words about our current stock market (SPY) environment... but...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

86K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy