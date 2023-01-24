ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gio: Yankees running it back with Aaron Hicks 'eerily similar' to sticking with Gary Sanchez too long

By Boomer Gio, Ryan Chichester
Brian Cashman joined MLB Network Radio on Monday and said that he “suspects” Aaron Hicks to be the Yankees’ starting left fielder on Opening Day, a comment that didn’t inspire much hope among many parts of the fanbase.

Gio isn’t a Yankee fan, but for the Bombers’ sake, he wasn’t too excited about that probability, especially after what Hicks has done in recent years.

In fact, he compared it to another Yankee that the team hung on to for too long.

“This feels eerily similar to hanging on to Gary Sanchez two more years than you should have,” Gio said.

Sanchez looked like a superstar in the making after his first two years in the majors, then flatlined in 2018 before putting up All-Star numbers in the first half of 2019. He struggled badly from that point until he was finally traded prior to last season, when he was shipped out with Gio Urshela for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Ben Rortvedt.

Now Hicks, in the midst of a seven-year deal that has him signed through 2025, has posted an OPS of just .639 over the last two seasons, despite being mainly healthy last season. His best season came in 2018, just before he signed his extension, and has been in decline ever since. But it seems like the Yanks will give it one more shot, and Gio says Hicks has already had too many chances.

