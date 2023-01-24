ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Difference Maker: Guest House Chicago

By Lisa Fielding
WBBM News Radio
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Ray Bautista recalls the day that changed his life forever.

"It was June 6, that Monday morning, I woke up that morning with a DVT (Deep vein thrombosis)," he said.

He and his wife Ida, Morton East High School sweethearts, were living in Puerto Rico at the time. After multiple tests, he was diagnosed with kidney cancer, and his doctors recommended he travel back to the United States for better care.

"We cried, we prayed, but we knew we had to leave. Whatever it takes. My doctor told me I had blot clots everywhere. He asked me how I was still alive," Ray Bautista said.

The Bautistas arrived in Chicago on June 25. After an 18-hour surgery at Stroger Hospital, Bautista would begin his long journey of recovery. But, he and his wife worried about where they would stay while he was receiving treatment. That's when his wife Ida found a place called The Guest House.

"When you're so desperate and you need help, finally to have someone to actually pick up the phone. This was the only place a live person picked up the phone and listened to my needs. They would move around people to make room for us. That made a huge difference to me," Ida Bautista said.

Ida (left) and Ray (right) Bautista Photo credit Lisa Fielding

Some call it a hidden treasure in the middle of Chicago's medical district.

"We provide temporary lodging for those who need to travel to Chicago to have medical treatment at our partner hospitals," said Director of Development Dionne Nicole Smith.

The housing facility has been around since 1999 and serves 700 families every year,  from around the corner to around the globe.

"You can be two miles down the street or around the globe, it doesn't matter, we can assist you," she smiled.

"It really does provide support when people need it. You never think about where you are going to stay, or temporary lodging when you go to the hospital. People are already stressed and frustrated, they don't know what's going to happen the next moment, days or even months from now. Most people can't even afford a hotel, so when you think about,  ‘I need to have cancer treatment or an organ transplant, what am I going to do?’" Smith said.

Guest House Chicago employees: Director of Development Dionne Nicole Smith (left), Assistant House Manager Art Sims (middle) and Executive Director Adam Helman (right) Photo credit Lisa Fielding

A 501C3, people pay what they can, and there is no limit to their stay.

"As long as you are in active treatment, you can literally come in for a day and there are some families who've been here for a year," said Smith.

The Guest House partners with Rush University Medical Center, Stroger Hospital, UChicago Medicine and UI Health as well as with the American Cancer Society and with the Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network.

"We also are starting to get heart transplant patients. Those people will be here from 6 months to a year, and, so when we start thinking about things in those terms and being close to care for that amount of time, that makes a huge, huge difference, us being there for them," said Adam Helman, Executive Director, Guest House Chicago.

A bedroom at Guest House Chicago Photo credit Lisa Fielding

There are 47, one and two bedroom apartments for cancer, organ transplant, NICU patients and military veterans and their families.

"Cancer patients are our largest patient population. We've had people come in for clinical trials as well. One of our patients was from Mexico City, and she needed a place to stay. She needed to be within 45 minutes of the hospital for the trial. For us, being here in the medical district, it made that situation more manageable and she got the care she needed." said Helman.

For Bautista, doctors at Stroger saved his life. The Guest House gave him his second home and his second chance to begin again.

"My life was hanging by a thread, and I didn't even know it. For us to live in Puerto Rico and have to leave it in an instant, We had to leave, we couldn't stay. We were admitted to the Guest House. Now, the Guest House has helped me to understand that there is a lot of love," he said, choking back tears. "There is a lot of people that are willing to help you, not even knowing you and extend their hands out, and you are welcome here. They've helped me immensely. Our journey started here," Ray said.

Ida Bautista and her sons visit their husband/father Ray during his illness. Photo credit Bautista family

The facility is currently at capacity, there's even a wait list. The nonprofit relies on donations and fundraising to survive,and no one is ever turned away.

Smith said it provides community, comfort, piece of mind and healing at what can be a desperate and critical time.

"I'm proud to be here. I'm proud to be able to make sure people know they are not alone. When you speak to a guest, when they feel your heart, you're not alone. You are worthy, and we are there to support you because we care." said Smith.

"My birthday is April 19, 1963 and my other birthday is August 4, 2022. I've gotten a second chance at life, and The Guest House has made all the difference for us," Ray smiled.

Ida and Ray Bautista surrounded by their two sons Photo credit Bautista Family

"We want to make sure this is a space to take a breath, take a break, rest, breathe and decompress and come here and always feel like this is a warm, safe space during one of the most stressful times of a family's life." said Smith.

"This place saved us. This place gave me a place to go while Ray was being treated. We want everyone to know about this special place," said Ida.

The Guest House relies on fundraising and donations to survive. They are looking for runners to raise money in the upcoming Bank of America Chicago Marathon. For more information, click here .

To donate or be a volunteer, log onto guesthousechicago.org .

Guest House Chicago family Ray and Ida Bautista with employees Adam Helman and Dionne Nicole Smith Photo credit Lisa Fielding

WBBM News Radio

