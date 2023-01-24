Weeks after holiday controversy, suburban District 64 leader announces resignation

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Holiday Sing program has been an annual tradition in District 64, but in November the district said it would move the Holiday Sing program a few months back — and rename it Spring Sing.

There was an outcry by parents, some of whom took the move as being anti-Christmas, and many called for Supt. Eric Olson’s firing. District 64 reversed course, and the Holiday Sing went on.

On Monday, Olson announced he will resign at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

In his statement, Olson said he’s thankful to have served the district “despite our irreconcilable differences.”

Olson has been superintendent of District 64 since 2019. In addition to guiding the district through the COVID-19 pandemic, he oversaw the addition of full-day kindergarten, which involved six different buildings, as well as the relocation of the district office.

Before he started as District 64 superintendent, Olson spent five years at Arlington Heights School District 25, and was a principal at both Patton Elementary School and Elm Place Middle School.

