Read full article on original website
Related
This California Resort Has The 'Deepest Snow' In America
Here's where you can find it.
How to survive an avalanche, from punching your way through the snow to making an air pocket
The Ski Club of Great Britain and French safety organisation Avalanche Academy share life-saving tips and list the essential pieces of kit that every off-piste skier should carry.
These Small ‘Mom ‘n Pop’ Ski Resorts Are Locals’ Best-Kept Secrets
Which slopes are you hoping to hit this winter? We don’t need to tell you any more than you already know about those A-list resorts lining Colorado’s I-70, or Whistler, Mt. Bachelor, Big Sky, and Jackson Hole with the capacity crowds and lift tickets often north of $200. But if you’re looking for some real […]
Comments / 0