ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Culver’s makes big change to menu, nixes longtime offerings: ‘You just lost a customer’

By Michael Bartiromo, Carlos Mathis
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BO3U1_0kPkijWh00

( WDTN /NEXSTAR) – A popular Midwest fast-casual chain is ditching Pepsi products in favor of Coke beverages at all locations — and the switch is dividing loyal customers.

Culver’s, a Wisconsin-based chain which boasts roughly 900 restaurants throughout the Midwest and beyond, confirmed the news to Nexstar’s WDTN last week.

Eric Skrum, the company’s director of communications, added that Culver’s will still offer some of its mainstay beverages alongside the new Coke products.

“We would like to remind our guests that in addition to Coca-Cola products, many favorites including Culver’s Signature Root Beer, Diet Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, and fresh brewed sweetened and unsweetened tea are also available to enjoy with their fresh, never frozen ButterBurger,” Skrum said in a statement obtained by WDTN.

The chain’s official website has already been updated to reflect the change, with new beverages including Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mello Yello, Minute Maid Lemonade, Hi-C and Powerade replacing Pepsi-owned products including Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Tropicana beverages.

The site’s copy has also been updated to note that Culver’s “proudly” serves Coke products, whereas an archived version of the webpages said the same of its Pepsi offerings only last week.

The change comes as upsetting news to plenty of Culver’s customers who complained on social media, with one critic calling it an “all-time blunder” and another dramatically claiming it was one of the “saddest” moments of her life.

“No more Pepsi? You just lost a customer,” wrote one of many upset (and perhaps former) Culver’s fans on the chain’s most recent Instagram post, which itself makes no mention of the beverage lineup. “Coke is everywhere and you having Pepsi is one of the reasons I come there. One more place I won’t frequent any more. Bad decision.”

“Listen, I’ll drink stuff from either company depending on where I’m at, but what am I gonna do when I get tenders and there’s no Mountain Dew?” another customer asked. “Some items just GO together, and Coke does NOT belong with Culver’s!”

Others, meanwhile, appeared thrilled at the idea of being able to order a Coke at Culver’s.

“Unpopular Midwestern Opinion: I, for one, am stoked that Culver’s is switching from pepsi to coke products,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Culver’s has always been the best but it got even better having Coke products now so like my life is complete,” another joked.

And then there were those who simply couldn’t believe all the fervor over fizzy drinks.

“I have seen more tweets about Culver’s changing from Pepsi to Coke than I have seen about the debt limit being hit,” one Twitter user wrote. “This is a BIIIG deal in the [M]idwest!”

“Seeing all these whiny people complaining about sugar water is hilarious,” another wrote. “OMG you fragile people.”

Skrum did not say when, exactly, all restaurants would be switching from Pepsi to Coke. A customer in Wisconsin tweeted out a photo of in-store signage that suggested the change would be taking place at different times in different regions.

Culver’s currently operates restaurants in 26 states, with the largest concentrations in Wisconsin (145 locations), Illinois (130), Michigan (93) Florida (93), Indiana (72) and Minnesota (60).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

McDonald's Makes a Surprise Menu Addition for the New Year

In recent months, really since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has been a bit stingy when it comes to new releases. The fast-food giant has made a few small menu additions, and it did bring back the McRib for a supposed farewell tour, but aside from the seasonal addition of the Shamrock Shake, new limited-time-offers (LTOs) have been pretty sparse.
espnquadcities.com

Culver’s Is Messing with A Beloved Menu Item Upsetting Many In Iowa

Think about what goes perfectly with your favorite butter burger. At Culver's, it could be those crispy fries. Or how about those thick-cut onion rings made from whole white onions, battered with a subtle blend of spices that l the onion's natural sweetness shine?. Don't even get me started with...
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Greyson F

Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in Town

Restaurants come and go. It is the life of the industry. What is sad is when you discover your favorite joint, take in family outings and dinners with friends, build memories, and then have the restaurant close-up shop. When such a thing happens there is a more personal feeling of loss associated with it. One particular restaurant in the Valley, a once-popular burger spot, has now joined the growing list of restaurants to close down so far in 2023, taking with it its food as well as the memories and experiences shared by others within its walls.
TEMPE, AZ
Greyson F

Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes

After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally Set to Open

Celebrities dipping their toes into the world of restaurants is nothing new. However, while many celebrities put their money into stand-alone restaurants, others have found success investing in casual and fast food locations, which makes it easier to spread around the country and to bring their style of food, and their brand, to the masses. That is exactly what’s taking place in metro Phoenix, as one of the greatest NBA legends of all time is set to finally open his first restaurant in the state.
GILBERT, AZ
Mashed

What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?

While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
OHIO STATE
Mashed

Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App

Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
Kristen Walters

Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin

A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
MADISON, WI
iheart.com

Fireball Is Being Sued For $5M For Misleading Customers

Looks like Fireball is under fire...A woman from Illinois is suing the company's parent company after she found out that some of their mini bottles don't have any whisky in them. The parent company Sazerac Company actually makes 2 kinds of Fireball - Fireball Cinnamon and Fireball Whisky - in...
ILLINOIS STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy