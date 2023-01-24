Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
gcaptain.com
Turkish Cargo Ship Hit By Missile in Ukraine
ISTANBUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) – A Turkish-owned general cargo ship was struck by a missile in the port of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, sparking a fire, according to video footage from the scene and shipping sources. The missile hit the bridge of the vessel named Tuzla on...
kalkinemedia.com
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
Full List of NATO Countries Sending Tanks to Ukraine
German chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced Berlin would deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv, after appearing reluctant to do so.
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
France 24
Gas shortage renders Iran’s air quality ‘unbreathable’ due to mazut pollution
In Iran, most households rely on natural gas for their heating and hot water. But amid a cold snap and gas shortages, the population has been paralysed by sub-zero temperatures in many regions around the country. These gas shortages have not only led to widespread power cuts, but also severe air pollution from burning low-grade heavy fuel oil, known as mazut, to make up the difference. Despite denials from authorities, the FRANCE 24 Observers team found evidence that this fuel oil is partially responsible for the “unbreathable” air in some Iranian cities.
maritime-executive.com
Video: Vietnamese Cargo Ship Washes Ashore in Surf
Storms along the Pacific coast in Asia have been playing havoc on shipping this week with a Chinese vessel lost in the East China Sea and another evacuated after grounding on a Japanese reef. Now comes a report from Vietnam that one of its cargo vessels was stranded in the storms washing ashore in the high surf.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Russia can’t replace Western chips — so it gets them illegally
The war in Ukraine will one day end, but it looks like it won't be because Russia has run out of technology to supply its army.
freightwaves.com
Sanctions effect begins: Crude tankers forced onto longer voyages
Tanker investors have been getting cold feet this winter. Spot rates are down sharply from November and stocks are off earlier highs. Yet the bullish tanker thesis — war-induced trade inefficiencies, post-COVID reopening, new vessel capacity that’s about to fall off a cliff — hasn’t changed.
New Zealand city to get more dangerous rainfall after flood
A dangerous amount of rain is forecast Tuesday for New Zealand’s most populous city four days after Auckland had its wettest day on record in a storm that claimed four lives. A state of emergency was declared on Friday when a volume of rain that would typically fall over an entire Southern Hemisphere summer hit in a single day. At least 5,000 homes and businesses were being assessed for flood and landslide damage and several roads remained closed after more than 15 centimeters (6 inches) of rain fell in three hours.The state of emergency for Auckland and surrounding districts...
The Vietnamese Cave So Large It Has Its Own Weather
Could’ve been one of the seven natural wonders of the world. Vietnam’s Son Doong Cave hasn’t been on the tourist map for long. A local farmer discovered it in 1991, but it wasn’t until 2009 that it was explored and mapped. Son Doong Cave is by far the largest cave on Earth. Its total volume is an astonishing 1.35 billion cubic feet. It boasts an underground jungle with a river flowing through it. The cave’s largest cavern is so spacious that clouds regularly form inside the cave, resulting in an independent underground weather system.
americanmilitarynews.com
US intel: Deterrence against North Korea is working
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The return to the U.S. policy of deterring North Korean aggression against the South by threatening a devastating counterattack is working, a senior U.S. intelligence adviser said Thursday. The comments came in the wake of a...
The Wire review – locals deal with razor-sharp border fence in migrant study
Documentary sheds light on responses to a fence designed to keep migrants of the EU Schengen area, a dizzyingly complex issue
China’s Box Office Soars With $993M in Holiday Sales, Topping Pre-Pandemic Period
After three long years of pandemic drift and deterioration, China’s movie box office was back in booming form over the week-long Lunar New Year holiday. Total ticket sales over the six-day festive period, China’s most lucrative moviegoing window of the year, climbed to $993.8 million this year, up 14 percent from the equivalent stretch in 2019, the last holiday prior to the pandemic. This year’s bonanza also easily topped the 2022 Lunar New Year, which brought in $888.2 million. The strong comeback at the Chinese multiplex was one of several encouraging indicators of economic recovery during the holiday, as Chinese consumers...
After years of austerity, Revive writes the next chapter in Australian literary culture
The Albanese government’s Revive is Australia’s first national cultural policy in ten years. The last was the Gillard government’s Creative Australia in 2013. Revive promises to “empower our talented artists and arts organisations”, reaching new audiences “and telling stories in compelling new ways”. At this morning’s launch, there was a particular emphasis on support for the literary sector, which Arts Minister Tony Burke – who famously starts his day reading poetry – acknowledged has been deeply underfunded in the past. A new body, Writers Australia, will be established within Creative Australia, a restored and revived version of the long-running Australia...
Automakers Renault, Nissan make cross-shareholdings equal
TOKYO — (AP) — Nissan and Renault have changed their mutual cross-shareholdings equal at 15%, ironing out a source of conflict in the Japan-French auto alliance. Renault Group will transfer 28.4% of the Nissan shares it owns into a French trust, so its stake will be the same 15% that Nissan Motor Co. has in the French automaker.
Thousands of offshore companies with UK property still not stating real owners
Imminent deadline to sign up to Companies House register aimed at flushing out secretive owners will be missed by many firms
China-U.S. War Odds 'Decreasing' as Xi Watches Russia: Ex-NATO Chief
"President Xi is watching the Russian debacle in Ukraine and will likely be more cautious as a result," James Stavridis said on Saturday.
