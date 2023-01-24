A dangerous amount of rain is forecast Tuesday for New Zealand’s most populous city four days after Auckland had its wettest day on record in a storm that claimed four lives. A state of emergency was declared on Friday when a volume of rain that would typically fall over an entire Southern Hemisphere summer hit in a single day. At least 5,000 homes and businesses were being assessed for flood and landslide damage and several roads remained closed after more than 15 centimeters (6 inches) of rain fell in three hours.The state of emergency for Auckland and surrounding districts...

38 MINUTES AGO