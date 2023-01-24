Read full article on original website
Rochelle News-Leader
Kiwanis donates to Crawford Foundation, food pantry
The Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K Club recently presented donations to the David Crawford Foundation and the Rochelle Food Pantry. Kiwanis President-Elect Will McLachlan presented checks to Kevin Zilm (David Crawford Founation) and Bil Vanstone (Rochelle Food Pantry). “The Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K is happy to support local organizations that benefit...
Rochelle News-Leader
City hopes to work with May Mart on redevelopment, TIF incentives in the future
ROCHELLE — The City of Rochelle hopes to work with ownership of May Mart/Rochelle Commons to begin a redevelopment project that includes tax increment financing (TIF) incentives in the future, City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh and Community Development Director Michelle Pease said Jan. 18. The longtime shopping and restaurant center...
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Basketball: Rochelle takes conference rematch with Plano
ROCHELLE — A better all-around effort enabled the Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team to avenge an Interstate 8 Conference loss against the Plano Reapers from earlier this season. Junior Eli Luxton led the Hubs with 22 points, while sophomore Carson Lewis added 13 points and made four 3-pointers as...
Rochelle News-Leader
Wrestling: Hubs win twice in Senior Night finale
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub wrestling team sent its senior athletes off with two more victories Thursday evening, when the purple and white capped off a historic regular season with two nonconference dual matches against the Princeton Tigers and the Amboy Clippers. Seniors Jorge Driggs, Troy Papke and Josey...
Rochelle News-Leader
Letter: Law non-enforcement
This is in response to Kurt Wolter’s letter to the editor in the Jan. 25 issue of the News-Leader which offered the opinion that Sheriff VanVickle should enforce the new restrictive gun law and it was not his purview to not enforce the law. In Illinois, non-enforcement of laws is standard practice. For instance the speed limit in Chicago is 55 miles per hour, but the average speed is approximately 68 miles per hour (not enforced). If one travels at 55 miles per hour in Chicago there is the strong possibility of being rear ended. The practice of adultery is illegal in Illinois ((720 ILCS 5/11-35) Sec. 11-35. Adultery) but is rarely enforced. Chicago declared itself a sanctuary city which means they will not allow federal officers to arrest illegal aliens, thereby preventing enforcement of federal law. There are many other instances. The problem in Illinois is that there is a one-party system. The party in power represents about half the people (according to voting counts) and the rest are left out in the cold. This results in poorly-developed legislation that serves about half the people in Illinois and not the rest. The blame should be placed at the foot of the legislature and governor for passing laws that are poorly conceived, poorly vetted and have components that are probably unconstitutional.
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Basketball: Strong finish lifts Stillman Valley over Rochelle
STILLMAN VALLEY — The Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team fell just short in its attempt for back-to-back nonconference wins Thursday evening, when Owen Dunseth carried Stillman Valley with 29 points as the Cardinals held off the Hubs 62-57. Rochelle (7-15, 2-8 Interstate 8) held a one-point lead entering the fourth quarter, where Stillman Valley outscored the Hubs 19-13 to seal the win. Sophomore Carson Lewis led Rochelle with 15 points and five rebounds.
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 17-27, 2023
OREGON — On Jan. 17 at approximately 9:23 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 4,000 block of South Illinois Route 2. After an investigation, deputies placed Steven Smith, 52, of Dixon, under arrest for possession of methamphetamine 15-100 grams (class one felony) and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (class X felony). Pursuant to the stop, the Ogle County Drug Task Force, comprised of sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Rochelle and Oregon Police Departments, obtained a search warrant for Smith’s residence.
