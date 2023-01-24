Portland café will sell award-winning coffee for $150 a cup

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Portland is one of only two locations in the U.S. where coffee drinkers can purchase a cup of Proud Mary Coffee that costs more than most people pay to fill up their gas tank, to fly from Portland to San Francisco, or to buy an Amazon Prime membership.

Proud Mary Coffee Roasters, an Australian-based company with locations in Portland and Austin, Texas, is launching its most expensive coffee to date.

Only 22 cups of the coffee will be available in the United States and it will cost $150 per cup. They will be available starting Feb. 6 at the cafés in Portland and Austin.

The Black Jaguar Geisha coffee comes from Hartmann Estate in Panama and it recently won first place in the 2022 Best of Panama competition, one of the most prestigious coffee competitions in the world.

Proud Mary Coffee Roasters paid $2,000 for one pound of the beans. It’s the company’s most expensive coffee purchase to date.

For anyone who wants to try the pricey cup of Joe, but doesn’t want to spend the money on it, there’s another option.

Proud Mary Coffee Roasters will give away one cup of the coffee in the United States to the person who receives a golden ticket included in their purchase of a Hartmann presale tin from Proud Mary’s website .

The tin includes 100 grams, or 3.5 ounces, of Hartmann Natural Geisha Coffee and it costs $34. The purchase must be made by January 26 to be eligible to receive a free cup of the coffee that would otherwise cost $150.

Proud Mary will host a Hartmann Family takeover at its Portland cage throughout the month of February and will offer five additional coffees from the famed producer. Three options will be espressos and two natural Geisha coffees will be available as deluxe pours.

Proud Mary Coffee Roasters opened its café and wholesale roastery in Portland in 2017. It expanded to Austin in 2022.

