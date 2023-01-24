Plano man sentenced to life for axe attack on ex-girlfriend

A Plano man who attacked his ex-girlfriend with an axe in 2021 is going to prison for life.

On June 9, 2021, a woman was in her bed on Buckle Lane in Plano when the suspect identified as 57-year-old Gregory Reed burst into her room armed with an axe.

Police reports say Reed began swinging away, and the victim used her arms and hands to try and fend him off. The woman convinced Reed to stop, and he did. He then took her to a hospital. Family members later told police what happened.

The victim has gone through several surgeries and will live with permenant injuries for the rest of her life.

Collin County District Court judge Benjamin Smith found Reed guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a bench trial and imposed the maximum penalty, life with a chance for parole in 30-years.

If he lives long enough, Reed will be 87-years-old by the time he is eligible for release.

