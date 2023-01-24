Trade Rumor: Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Former LSU Star?

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Brooklyn Nets have shown interest in Minnesota Timberwolves player Naz Reid.

The NBA trading deadline is just over two weeks away (February 9) , so trade rumors are likely to heat up in the coming days.

Recently, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers are two teams who have an interest in Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid.

On Tuesday, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer adds that he has heard the Brooklyn Nets are also a team with interest in the former LSU star.

Via O'Connor's article in The Ringer: "I’ve heard from league sources that the Nets have also inquired about Reid, so there would be competition for him if Minnesota chose to move him, though the price for the upcoming free agent wouldn’t be significant."

Reid is 23 years old and is in his fourth season in the NBA (after going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft).

He has spent all four seasons with the Timberwolves and is currently averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest in 41 games.

He is also shooting 52.7% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range.

The Nets currently rank last in the NBA in rebounds per game (47.5) , so adding a center via free agency or the trade market would make a ton of sense.

They are currently 29-17 in 46 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Timberwolves, Reid helped them make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018 (last season).

Right now, they are 24-25 in 49 games, which has them tied for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.