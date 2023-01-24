Read full article on original website
Southern Miss School of Music Celebrates the Life of Denny Behm
The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Music will host festivities celebrating the life of beloved horn professor, Dennis “Denny” Behm, Feb. 3-5 with multiple events in and around the School of Music on the Hattiesburg campus. Dubbed “Hornfest,” the events will culminate in a recital performance...
Southern Miss is an R1 University! What Does It Mean?
What do Harvard University and Southern Miss have in common? They are both listed as R1 universities! Here at Southern Miss, we are proud to hold such a prestigious ranking. It is one that does not come easily! In this post we aim to explain exactly what an R1 research benchmark is and why it is important to our students!
Spring 2023 Philosophy and Religion Online Forum Series Begins Feb. 17
The Philosophy and Religion Online Forum Series returns for the Spring 2023 semester at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) beginning Feb. 17 at noon with Durham University Assistant Professor of Philosophy Dr. Aness Kim Webster presenting “Disability, Impairment and Marginalized Function.”. Dr. Webster’s presentation and all Spring 2023...
Southern Miss National Poster Show Exhibit Set to Open on Jan. 26
The Museum of Art in The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) School of Performing and Visual Arts will open its National Poster Show exhibition on Jan. 26 through Feb. 24 on the Hattiesburg campus. An opening reception will be held on Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Gallery...
Morgan Weighs in on Auto Insurance for WalletHub
University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Finance Professor of Practice Mike Morgan recently provided perspectives on identifying inexpensive auto insurance in Mississippi as well as the best car insurance companies for WalletHub, a personal finance website. The article may be viewed at the following links:. https://wallethub.com/cheap-car-insurance/mississippi#experts=Mike_Morgan and https://wallethub.com/car-insurance#expert=Mike_Morgan. Morgan...
