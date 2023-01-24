Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
westchestergov.com
County Executive George Latimer Announces $501K in Matching Grants Benefiting 102 Arts Groups in Westchester
The Art$WChallenge, a Public/Private Matching Grant Program Administered by ArtsWestchester,. Raises More Than $786K in Private Support for Arts & Culture. Westchester County Executive George Latimer and the Westchester County Board of Legislators today joined with ArtsWestchester to announce that 102 Westchester arts organizations are the recipients of matching funds from the Art$WChallenge grant program.
westchestergov.com
Westchester County Executive George Latimer Unveils “Hope Quilt” Installation in Support of the Westchester Children’s Association and Youth Advocacy
Watch full event recording. Westchester County Government’s Michaelian Office Building was selected to display one of the seven Hope Quilts created by the Westchester Children’s Association (WCA). The Hope Quilt Project is part of a year-long effort by the WCA to increase awareness of the home visiting services they offer to families with children ages 0-5 that help to reduce child abuse and neglect, increase school readiness, and improve general maternal and child health.
westchestergov.com
Westchester County Center Lit in Commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Watch full event recording. Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center Executive Director Millie Jasper commemorated International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Westchester on January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Today the Westchester County Center’s digital screens are displaying yellow remembrance candles in...
LIRR finally arrives at NYC Grand Central Terminal, ending 26-year project with total $12.7 billion cost
The first Long Island Rail Road train arrived at Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday morning, ending a 26-year project that will ease Manhattan commutes for thousands of people in Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Excited passengers — mostly history and railroad fans, as well as Gov. Hochul and MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber — were aboard the first train as it departed from Track 1 at ...
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 53 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 53 newly constructed apartments at 1010 Pacific St. in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn from $56,983 to $138,840 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,576 for a studio. There are 39 one-bedroom units available, which can accommodate up...
3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
Hudson Valley Drivers Creeped Out, Confused by Mysterious Sign
A mysterious Hudson Valley road sign has local motorists wondering who is Michelle and why does someone miss her so much?. The curious billboard simply says "Hi Michelle Miss You," which has led many people to wonder what the story behind the message is. Some see the sign as a sweet gesture, while others say they're "creeped out" by it.
Eric Adams dubs NYC private security group ‘wise’ guys for battling shoplifters
Mayor Eric Adams applauded a group of Bronx-based merchants so fed up with shoplifters that they hired private security guards to police Fordham Road, while also ordering his own police force to “arrest” and “prosecute” suspects. Hizzoner dubbed the Fordham Road Business District’s new patrol group a “wise strategy” when pressed about the plan Wednesday morning interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “We see the front page of the New York Post here this morning — I’ll hang it up — talking about how there are some here in the Bronx shopkeepers that there’s a sense of feeling the police aren’t doing enough,...
NYC Mayor Eliminates More than 4,300 Vacant Job Openings
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. If you can’t fill ’em, get rid of ’em. With tens of thousands of unfilled government jobs and precarious economic headwinds, New York City directed its agencies to eliminate half of the vacant city-funded full-time positions in a bid to help find savings in the budget.
Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold in this Orange County Town
It was reported by a spokesperson from the New York Lottery that five tickets won the Powerball third-place prize for $50,000. Four of those tickets were sold in Hempstead, Manhattan, Hewlett, and Kings Park. One of those tickets just so happens to have been sold in Newburgh, New York. Five...
2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood
Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
brownstoner.com
Lottery Opens for Deeply Affordable, Including Free, Senior Housing on Former Church Site
A lottery has launched for 57 truly affordable apartments for seniors in an under-construction development at 6309 4th Avenue in Sunset Park, the site of the former Zion Lutheran Church. The Sunset Ridge Senior Apartments will include a new nine-story building on the former church site and two adjacent townhouses...
Son Of High-Ranking Mount Vernon Police Official Shot On Bus, Report Says
A high-ranking Westchester County police official's son was injured in a shooting in the Bronx, according to a report by the New York Post. The 17-year-old son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Lackard was shot on an MTA bus in the Soundview neighborhood of the Bronx on Saturday evening, Jan. 21, the media outlet reported.
Man, 23, stabbed multiple times in the Bronx; attacker sought
A 23-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed in the head in the Bronx, police said Sunday as they released images of the suspect.
pix11.com
Feds, NYPD bust alleged NYC gang members: sources
Federal agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. Feds, NYPD bust alleged NYC gang members: sources. Federal agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in...
Brooklyn NYCHA building has reoccurring raccoon problem
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Residents of a NYCHA building in Brooklyn say they are dealing with a four-legged intruder — a raccoon. Melissa Mays told PIX11 News she still can’t believe what she saw when she opened up her front door on the sixth floor of the Red Hook West Houses last Tuesday morning. […]
Group tries to steal microwave from dollar store in the Bronx: NYPD
Correction: A previous version of this story misstated that the group stole a microwave. The story has been updated to reflect that the suspects attempted to steal the microwave. THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of people tried to steal a microwave from a dollar store in the Bronx and assaulted a security guard during […]
NYCHA, plagued by falling rent collection, could reduce repairs
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While state and city leaders have pushed to grow the state’s housing stock, the New York City Housing Authority is facing serious budget woes. NYCHA, home to around 340,000 New Yorkers, has collected less and less rent in recent years. The public housing agency collected just 65 percent of the rent […]
Al Sharpton helped create the crime crisis he claims he’s trying to solve
There’s a strange phenomenon in which about 100 arson arrests a year are of firefighters, creating the circumstance where they can receive adulation for extinguishing the chaos they manufactured. While that’s a more intentional act, there’s a similar case of a person avoiding full responsibility for the carnage he helped create and wanting to be the hero leading the charge to fight the blaze: Al Sharpton. The activist gathered New York’s top black elected officials — including Mayor Eric Adams, Attorney General Letitia James, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie — at his National Action Network Harlem HQ...
Officials: Violent robberies on the rise in Bronx, Brooklyn
Robberies are trending up in New York City just weeks into the new year.
