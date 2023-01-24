Read full article on original website
Meet Valier’s Miss Linda
Story Hour's tomorrow, Wednesday morning down at the Valier Library. Miss Linda, will be your host, & the story reading fun will begin at 9:30. The "Teddy Bear Parade," is already scheduled at the library for Wednesday, April 19th. I'll be blogging more on the Teddy Bears & the "Parade," as we get closer to April 19th. In the meantime, why not stop in for Story Hour with Miss Linda, tomorrow morning at 9:30, at the Valier Library...
Students Need To Jump On The Bus Earlier
Shelby High School reports that our Montana winter weather has dictated they all leave earlier for State Speech & Drama. The school send-off gets underway this morning (Thurs) at 11, in the auditorium where the students will do a showcase before the fire trucks leads them on out of town. Expect a departure FROM Shelby, between 12:15, & 12:30, this afternoon...
Fair “Might” Be Early
This year's 4-Country Marias Fair's on the way this summer, & the fair board will like your opinion on changing the date in 2024.. If our fair's held the "usual" week in July, it would conflict with the Havre Fair, & we could well end up NOT having a carnival! With the Havre Fair being a somewhat larger event, all the rides would end up there & not here! The fair board's considering moving the fair to the end of June, so's we can have a carnival. Besides that, it would also give the 4-H folks an opportunity to participate, both here in Shelby, in late June, & in Havre, the usual 3rd week in July. What do you think? Please send your thoughts & opinions to the 4-County Marias Fair Board, PO Box 924, Shelby, MT. 59474. "MY" opinion? What's a fair without a carnival...
