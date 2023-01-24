ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conrad, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K96 FM

Meet Valier’s Miss Linda

Story Hour's tomorrow, Wednesday morning down at the Valier Library. Miss Linda, will be your host, & the story reading fun will begin at 9:30. The "Teddy Bear Parade," is already scheduled at the library for Wednesday, April 19th. I'll be blogging more on the Teddy Bears & the "Parade," as we get closer to April 19th. In the meantime, why not stop in for Story Hour with Miss Linda, tomorrow morning at 9:30, at the Valier Library...
VALIER, MT
K96 FM

Students Need To Jump On The Bus Earlier

Shelby High School reports that our Montana winter weather has dictated they all leave earlier for State Speech & Drama. The school send-off gets underway this morning (Thurs) at 11, in the auditorium where the students will do a showcase before the fire trucks leads them on out of town. Expect a departure FROM Shelby, between 12:15, & 12:30, this afternoon...
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

Fair “Might” Be Early

This year's 4-Country Marias Fair's on the way this summer, & the fair board will like your opinion on changing the date in 2024.. If our fair's held the "usual" week in July, it would conflict with the Havre Fair, & we could well end up NOT having a carnival! With the Havre Fair being a somewhat larger event, all the rides would end up there & not here! The fair board's considering moving the fair to the end of June, so's we can have a carnival. Besides that, it would also give the 4-H folks an opportunity to participate, both here in Shelby, in late June, & in Havre, the usual 3rd week in July. What do you think? Please send your thoughts & opinions to the 4-County Marias Fair Board, PO Box 924, Shelby, MT. 59474. "MY" opinion? What's a fair without a carnival...
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
607
Followers
3K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy