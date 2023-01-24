ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

McJack General Store Opens In Odessa

When was the last time you heard of a general store opening anywhere but a small vacation town? When I think of a general store I think about either an old west town or a small vacation place like Cloudcroft, New Mexico. General stores aren't something you think of very often but when one opens, it's always really cool.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Fatality crash on Loop 250 in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the city of Midland, on Thursday, Jan. 26 at around 10:47 P.M. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an accident on the westbound entrance ramp of Loop 250 west of Midland Dr. Jesus Romo Jr. 37 years old of Midland died at...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/28/23

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/28/23: Breezy southwesterly winds will warm temperatures up for the start of the weekend but it won’t last long. An Arctic cold front is set to arrive late on Sunday and bring Winter chill back to the forecast. Temperatures look to stay cold through next week.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

CJ Kelly Park re-opens to community

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- CJ Kelly Park has been re-opened to the community. The City of Midland announced that CJ Kelly Park, including the area around the pond, will be closed to the public Thursday, January 26, because of an ongoing investigation by the Midland Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Rangers. […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Pease Elementary student and crossing guard hit by car

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a Facebook post made by Micah Arrott, Principal of Pease Elementary in Odessa, Wednesday morning during drop off a student and Crossing Guard were hit by a car at the crosswalk on 22nd Street in front of the school. According to Arrott both the...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

16-Year-old arrested in connection to Midland murder

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland Police Department, a 16-year-old is in custody after being arrested in connection with a murder in Midland on Nov. 30, 2022. The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force which consists of law enforcement officials from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Fire Department’s Fire Marshall’s Office, TXDPS CID, and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on Thursday in South Midland around 6:15 pm.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

CJ Kelly Park re-opens after police investigation

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The same day the park closed for a police investigation it re-opened to the public. According to the City of Midland, the investigation by MPD is ongoing. The investigation at CJ Kelly comes after a search at Wadley-Barron park last Tuesday, where Midland Police Department, DPS,...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Car thefts in Odessa leaving residents furious and unsafe

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Car burglaries are becoming all too common for people living in the Odessa area. The Odessa Police Department said, it happens in bursts, but is always a constant problem. Furious and fed up is how some victims described their emotions. Some said this is not the first time this month that […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field

NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
SAN ANGELO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy