McJack General Store Opens In Odessa
When was the last time you heard of a general store opening anywhere but a small vacation town? When I think of a general store I think about either an old west town or a small vacation place like Cloudcroft, New Mexico. General stores aren't something you think of very often but when one opens, it's always really cool.
Which Restaurant Would You Recommend In Midland & Odessa For Someone Passing Through For 1 Night?
If you have lived in the 432 most of your life, you know of all the restaurants that have come and gone. We have had some good ones over the years, and we also have our mainstays. We have the favorites that we visit regularly, the place where everybody knows your name and what your drink and food order will be.
Ector County Judge declares sale of Ector County Coliseum ‘DOA’
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In July 2022, the Ector County Commissioners’ Court voted 3-to-2 to explore the possible sale of the Ector County Coliseum to an out-of-state company. The court entered into a six-month brokerage contract to explore that sale that expired on Jan. 26. The possible sale of...
Fatality crash on Loop 250 in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the city of Midland, on Thursday, Jan. 26 at around 10:47 P.M. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an accident on the westbound entrance ramp of Loop 250 west of Midland Dr. Jesus Romo Jr. 37 years old of Midland died at...
Hogan Park Project sparking controversy yet again between city councilmembers
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Hogan Park Project is sparking controversy yet again after one Midland city councilman went after another in an article online about comments made at Tuesday’s meeting. One of the biggest controversies about the Hogan Park Project has been, how much of the renovations would...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/28/23
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/28/23: Breezy southwesterly winds will warm temperatures up for the start of the weekend but it won’t last long. An Arctic cold front is set to arrive late on Sunday and bring Winter chill back to the forecast. Temperatures look to stay cold through next week.
CJ Kelly Park re-opens to community
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- CJ Kelly Park has been re-opened to the community. The City of Midland announced that CJ Kelly Park, including the area around the pond, will be closed to the public Thursday, January 26, because of an ongoing investigation by the Midland Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Rangers. […]
After years of planning, City of Midland rejects a $55 million initiative to revitalize Hogan Park
That is a question residents struggled with on Tuesday as the Midland City Council voted 4 - 2 to reject a $55 million proposal to revitalize the city’s 128-acre Hogan Park and lease it to the Permian Basin Quality of Place Conservancy for the next 25 years. Appearing on...
Pease Elementary student and crossing guard hit by car
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a Facebook post made by Micah Arrott, Principal of Pease Elementary in Odessa, Wednesday morning during drop off a student and Crossing Guard were hit by a car at the crosswalk on 22nd Street in front of the school. According to Arrott both the...
West Texas Restaurants That Give Freebies or Discounts on Your Birthday
Here are some restaurants in Midland and Odessa that give you free food or discounts on your birthday. Gives you a free dessert for joining their eFamily. Gives you a $5 off coupon for your birthday. Jason's Deli. Gives you a $5 gift card on your birthday. Abuelo's. Free dessert...
16-Year-old arrested in connection to Midland murder
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland Police Department, a 16-year-old is in custody after being arrested in connection with a murder in Midland on Nov. 30, 2022. The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force which consists of law enforcement officials from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Fire Department’s Fire Marshall’s Office, TXDPS CID, and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on Thursday in South Midland around 6:15 pm.
More Texas School Districts Are Going To New 4-Day School Weeks
A lot more Texas school districts are going to 4-day school weeks, some made the switch this year and some will convert next school year. Does this mean that Midland/Odessa schools will be converting soon?. This past Friday (January 20) another school district in Texas committed to going to a...
CJ Kelly Park re-opens after police investigation
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The same day the park closed for a police investigation it re-opened to the public. According to the City of Midland, the investigation by MPD is ongoing. The investigation at CJ Kelly comes after a search at Wadley-Barron park last Tuesday, where Midland Police Department, DPS,...
Did you win? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in West Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is something that is sought after in Texas in the world of sports, but it’s sure something happening almost daily it seems through the Texas Lottery. The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning All Or Nothing ticket was sold in West Texas, “A $250,000...
Pease Elementary student hit by car while walking through crosswalk
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police responded to a pedestrian-vehicle accident this morning in front of Elisha Pease Elementary when police said a six-year-old student was hit by car while in the crosswalk. The family of the victim said their child is okay, but now, many in the community just want people to be more […]
What was once one of the worse schools in the state is now on the rise academically
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Thanks to Covid… yes you heard that right. Thanks to Covid, what once was a failing school is now a school that is on the rise academically not just in West Texas but all of Texas. In just a short 2 years IDEA Travis went from...
Breaking News: Midland Police Closing Closing CJ Kelly Park
January 17th citizens began noticing a large police presence at Wadley Barron Park aka the Duck Pond. The Crime Scene Unit was on hand as well as multiple officers, a dive team, and the DPS helicopter. If you live in the area of Holiday Hill Road or drive that way, you again will see police presence and activity.
Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry helps residents stay warm, fed on cold days
MIDLAND, Texas — People showed up to the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry on Tuesday for food, warmth and prayer. "It's just somewhere to get warm, and the soup kitchen is just really awesome," said Gail Cavin, a soup kitchen visitor. Nancy Ivy, who runs the kitchen, is happy to...
Car thefts in Odessa leaving residents furious and unsafe
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Car burglaries are becoming all too common for people living in the Odessa area. The Odessa Police Department said, it happens in bursts, but is always a constant problem. Furious and fed up is how some victims described their emotions. Some said this is not the first time this month that […]
Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field
NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
