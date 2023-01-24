Read full article on original website
Yenter receives white coat
GRAND FORKS, ND – Emily Yenter, of Amherst Junction, was among 32 University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences (SMHS) physician assistant (PA) students to begin the clinical portion of their studies in an effort to earn their master of physician assistant studies degree. To celebrate...
A purpose-driven education
STEVENS POINT – On Jan. 19, UW-Stevens Point Chancellor Tom Gibson gave his State of the University Address in Michelsen Hall of the Noel Fine Arts Center, where he imparted the college’s 2022 accomplishments and impact and plans for 2023. Gibson said that enrollment at UW-Stevens Point has...
