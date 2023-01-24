ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man found dead in New Orleans East was visiting from Europe

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking information into the shooting death of a man in New Orleans East last week.

Janis Gailis was found dead early last Tuesday morning on Reynes Street near Ransom Street, about two blocks off the Chef Menteur Highway.

Investigators said during a Tuesday media briefing that Gailis came to New Orleans several months ago to visit the area. Now, detectives are asking for leads that can point them in the right direction.

"We are in the process of trying to locate family members, friends, associates, or anyone that recognizes Mr. Janis to help us piece together a sequence of events leading up to his murder," NOPD Captain Kevin Burns said. "We are also asking for neighbors in this community, business members in this community to come forward with information or any leads. Please tell us what you know, what you heard on January 17 so we can hold those accountable--the person or persons who are responsible for this senseless act of violence."

The NOPD also released a photo of Gailis in hopes that it might jog someone's memory.

"We need the public's help," Capt. Burns said. "We really need the public's help to come forward to give us any information that we have--any information that's out. If you know someone, if you can recognize a face . . . Sometimes we don't know names, but you can put a face to this person on this photograph. Any chatter, anything. We'll take anything."

If you have any information, call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

ImSicAhDis
5d ago

Why tf would you come from Europe to New Orleans East? That’s suspicious..

