ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies Announce Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees

By Kayla Skinner
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xCfYz_0kPkdnWK00

The Philadelphia Phillies have announced 21 players that will be invited to MLB Spring Training on a non-roster invite.

In a recent press release to the media, the Philadelphia Phillies announced 21 players that will attend MLB Spring Training as non-roster invitees.

Each player will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in a bid to try and make the 26-man MLB roster heading into the 2023 MLB season. However, the experience these players will gain just from being around the Major League players will be invaluable in their development.

Here are the 21 players that will be attending:

  • Mick Abel, RHP
  • Mark Appel, RHP
  • Andrew Baker. RHP
  • Ben Bowden, LHP
  • Jon Duplantier, RHP
  • Vito Friscia, C
  • Jim Haley, INF
  • Louis Head, RHP
  • John Hicks, C
  • Jake Jewell, RHP
  • Scott Kingery, INF
  • Vimael Machin, INF
  • Max McDowell, C
  • Griff McGarry, RHP
  • Francisco Morales, RHP
  • McKinley Moore, RHP
  • Andrew Painter, RHP
  • Billy Sullivan, RHP
  • Will Toffey, INF
  • Jeremy Walker, RHP
  • Weston Wilson, INF

Of the players on the list, Painter is the most intriguing. The right-hander very well could make the roster, and potentially even a rotation spot. President of Baseball Operation Dave Dombrowski has stated he would like to give a young pitcher the chance to make the rotation and Painter makes the most sense.

Appel, Bowden, Duplantier, Head, Hicks, Jewell, Kingery, Machin, Morales, and Walker have all seen time in the Major Leagues.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023?
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. Bryce Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
  6. Six Philadelphia Phillies Declare Free Agency
  7. Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
  8. Jimmy Rollins Describes Disrespectful Treatment by Ryne Sandberg
  9. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule

A new uniform rule in MLB had fans and others up in arms on Friday. MLB instituted a rule where teams now hold just four uniform choices. In one case, one team had to discard a signature uniform of theirs. The Seattle Mariners removed their recognizable grey road uniform in favor of their navy blue. Read more... The post MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts

A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Bally Sports bankruptcy could change MLB coverage

Sinclair’s regional sports networks, known in most markets as Bally Sports, appears headed for bankruptcy, Gerry Smith, Erin Hudson, and Rachel Butt at Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Considering that Bally Sports televises games for 14 MLB teams, a major shift in the industry may be afoot. Bally Sports also...
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy