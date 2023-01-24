LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing High School is closed Friday due to safety concerns. All other ELPS buildings will remain open. The closure comes as high school students staged a walkout Thursday morning following concerns over an increase in student fights. The Thursday night basketball game between East Lansing High School and Okemos was postponed due to safety concerns. Last week, a gun was found in a student’s backpack during a fight at the boys’ varsity basketball game. The student does not go to East Lansing.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO