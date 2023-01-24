ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Charlotte boys sweep season series against Lansing Sexton

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Charlotte going for the regular season sweep of the J-Dubs after winning the first meeting by three but it was Sexton who jumped out to the early lead. But Charlotte, behind the efforts of Braden Hill, came back and got the win 61 to 50. Charlotte...
WILX-TV

Northwest Mounties sweep Parma Western

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Northwest girls basketball team defeated Parma Western 64-41 in Jackson Friday night. Northwest’s Mara Mitchell led all scorers with 21 points as the Mounties remained unbeaten in the I-8 conference. The win was Northwest Head Coach Ryan Carroll’s 201st with the girls basketball...
WILX-TV

MSU Coach Suzy Merchant to miss Illinois game after car accident

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Universities’ head women’s basketball coach will miss Sunday’s MSU game against Illinois due to a car accident. MSU Athletics said Suzy Merchant will miss Sunday’s game after a minor car accident Saturday morning due to a medical incident. She was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and is said to be okay. MSU Athletics said coach Dean Lockwood will act as the head coach while she is in the hospital.
WILX-TV

Eklund brothers lead Pewamo-Westphalia to road win at Fowler

FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - In front of a packed gym Friday night in Fowler, the Pewamo-Westphalia Eklund brothers certainly put on a show. After an early deficit, both senior Jamison and freshman brother Grady absolutely scorched the nets the rest of the way to help P-W to a 68-54 CMAC win at Fowler.
WILX-TV

MSU basketball players meet with puppies named after them

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society had some special visitors. The shelter has nine puppies named after members of the MSU basketball team, who stopped by to say hello to their namesakes. After hearing about the puppies, Tyson Walker called up the shelter to see if they...
WILX-TV

East Lansing community cries out for safer schools

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A concerned community gathered Friday at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center to voice their frustrations over safety issues at East Lansing High School. “I want to see more consequences being held for people’s actions, so nothing like this ever happens again,” said Elaina Andrews,...
WILX-TV

Snow on the way and Studio 10 previews a classical performance

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10′s Nicole Buchmann joins the Now Desk to preview Friday’s show, which will feature a birthday celebration at Michigan State University. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has a preview of our next round of snow expected this weekend. Plus what we’re working on...
WILX-TV

East Lansing High School closed Friday for safety concerns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing High School is closed Friday due to safety concerns. All other ELPS buildings will remain open. The closure comes as high school students staged a walkout Thursday morning following concerns over an increase in student fights. The Thursday night basketball game between East Lansing High School and Okemos was postponed due to safety concerns. Last week, a gun was found in a student’s backpack during a fight at the boys’ varsity basketball game. The student does not go to East Lansing.
MLive

These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
WILX-TV

East Lansing Board of Education to host special meeting Monday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A special meeting will be held Monday by the East Lansing Board of Education. According to officials with the school district, the meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the East Lansing High School auditorium, located off Burcham Drive. Further details regarding the meeting...
WILX-TV

One wounded in south Lansing area shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A shooting victim was found by Lansing police Friday in the area of Cedar and Northrup streets. Police said they received several 911 calls reporting a car shooting at another car near Cedar and Miller streets. The shooting also hit multiple area businesses. The investigation is...
WILX-TV

Lansing police confirm shooting at Northrup, Cedar St.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police confirm a shooting occurred Friday at approximately 2 p.m. at Northrup and Cedar St. WILX is at the scene and will provide an update when more information becomes available.
wcsx.com

Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
