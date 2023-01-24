Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
WILX-TV
Charlotte boys sweep season series against Lansing Sexton
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Charlotte going for the regular season sweep of the J-Dubs after winning the first meeting by three but it was Sexton who jumped out to the early lead. But Charlotte, behind the efforts of Braden Hill, came back and got the win 61 to 50. Charlotte...
WILX-TV
Staudt on Sports: MSU edges Iowa, high school basketball preview
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about Michigan State’s win over Iowa, a busy night in high school basketball, and more. Plus we have a preview of tonight’s Game of the Week and what you can catch on Sunday’s “Staudt on Sports” show.
WILX-TV
Northwest Mounties sweep Parma Western
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Northwest girls basketball team defeated Parma Western 64-41 in Jackson Friday night. Northwest’s Mara Mitchell led all scorers with 21 points as the Mounties remained unbeaten in the I-8 conference. The win was Northwest Head Coach Ryan Carroll’s 201st with the girls basketball...
WILX-TV
MSU Coach Suzy Merchant to miss Illinois game after car accident
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Universities’ head women’s basketball coach will miss Sunday’s MSU game against Illinois due to a car accident. MSU Athletics said Suzy Merchant will miss Sunday’s game after a minor car accident Saturday morning due to a medical incident. She was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and is said to be okay. MSU Athletics said coach Dean Lockwood will act as the head coach while she is in the hospital.
WILX-TV
Eklund brothers lead Pewamo-Westphalia to road win at Fowler
FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - In front of a packed gym Friday night in Fowler, the Pewamo-Westphalia Eklund brothers certainly put on a show. After an early deficit, both senior Jamison and freshman brother Grady absolutely scorched the nets the rest of the way to help P-W to a 68-54 CMAC win at Fowler.
WILX-TV
In My View: The future of high school sports doesn’t depend on athletes, coaches
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All this week the CAAC has been honoring its officials in all of its sports, boys and girls. Schools around the state to some degree are doing the same. The future of high school sports in Michigan in my view depends not on athletes and coaches...
WILX-TV
MSU basketball players meet with puppies named after them
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society had some special visitors. The shelter has nine puppies named after members of the MSU basketball team, who stopped by to say hello to their namesakes. After hearing about the puppies, Tyson Walker called up the shelter to see if they...
WILX-TV
East Lansing community cries out for safer schools
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A concerned community gathered Friday at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center to voice their frustrations over safety issues at East Lansing High School. “I want to see more consequences being held for people’s actions, so nothing like this ever happens again,” said Elaina Andrews,...
WILX-TV
Snow on the way and Studio 10 previews a classical performance
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10′s Nicole Buchmann joins the Now Desk to preview Friday’s show, which will feature a birthday celebration at Michigan State University. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has a preview of our next round of snow expected this weekend. Plus what we’re working on...
WILX-TV
East Lansing High School closed Friday for safety concerns
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing High School is closed Friday due to safety concerns. All other ELPS buildings will remain open. The closure comes as high school students staged a walkout Thursday morning following concerns over an increase in student fights. The Thursday night basketball game between East Lansing High School and Okemos was postponed due to safety concerns. Last week, a gun was found in a student’s backpack during a fight at the boys’ varsity basketball game. The student does not go to East Lansing.
These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
WILX-TV
East Lansing Board of Education to host special meeting Monday
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A special meeting will be held Monday by the East Lansing Board of Education. According to officials with the school district, the meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the East Lansing High School auditorium, located off Burcham Drive. Further details regarding the meeting...
WILX-TV
One wounded in south Lansing area shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A shooting victim was found by Lansing police Friday in the area of Cedar and Northrup streets. Police said they received several 911 calls reporting a car shooting at another car near Cedar and Miller streets. The shooting also hit multiple area businesses. The investigation is...
See Washtenaw County school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
ANN ARBOR, MI - Schools in Washtenaw County opted to get ahead of the weather in canceling school Wednesday, Jan. 25, in anticipation of inclement weather. For Ann Arbor Public Schools, the decision to close was based on ensuring the safety of students and staff, Superintendent Jeanice Swift said. The...
WILX-TV
Lansing police confirm shooting at Northrup, Cedar St.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police confirm a shooting occurred Friday at approximately 2 p.m. at Northrup and Cedar St. WILX is at the scene and will provide an update when more information becomes available. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
Storm forecast, timeline for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Jackson shows who flirts with 6 inches of snow
A decent sized snowstorm is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Far southeast Lower Michigan will be on the northern edge of meaty shovelfuls of snow. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan. The...
“Everybody is going slow,” Lansing drivers toughing out snowy conditions
After a fairly snowless start to the year across mid-Michigan, winter returned to the region Wednesday.
wcsx.com
Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
