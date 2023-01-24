Read full article on original website
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
defensenews.com
Defense firms flock to Hungary amid EU isolation
MILAN — The Hungarian government and its state-owned holding N7 have signed three joint ventures in December alone, part of a large-scale spending spree for new weapons and production plants. The deals, involving major foreign defense manufacturers, come amid a reported shortage of personnel to operate and build the...
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
defensenews.com
US Army selects four companies to build new tactical truck prototypes
WASHINGTON — Mack Defense, Navistar Defense, Oshkosh Defense and an American Rheinmetall and GM Defense team will build prototypes for a Common Tactical Truck after the U.S. Army awarded them deals worth a cumulative $24.3 million. Each team will build three prototypes of each CTT variant — an M915...
defensenews.com
Following deficiency, Marines add comms capability to ACV variant
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Marine Corps’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle – Command and Control Variant was not built with sufficient long-range communications capability, a Pentagon test and evaluation office found, but the service has since integrated additional equipment to fix the problem. The Director of Operational Test and...
defensenews.com
Italy taps local defense companies to work on next-gen warplane
ROME — Italy has signed a deal with its leading defense firms for the development of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) aimed at producing a new sixth-generation fighter with the U.K. and Japan by 2035. The contract signed by the Italian ministry of defense with four firms –...
defensenews.com
Warren to FTC: Block L3Harris-Aerojet deal, undo Northrop-Orbital ATK
Update: This story was updated to include remarks from L3Harris Technologies Chairman and CEO Christopher Kubasik. WASHINGTON ― Sen. Elizabeth Warren, an outspoken critic of corporate consolidation, wrote Friday to the Federal Trade Commission to urge it to oppose L3Harris Technologies’ $4.7 billion bid to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne.
defensenews.com
US Navy suspends work at four West Coast dry docks over seismic risks
WASHINGTON —The U.S. Navy will immediately suspend submarine repair work at four dry docks in Washington state, following new concerns about their ability to withstand seismic activity, service leaders told Defense News. The Navy identified new concerns related to dry docks 4, 5 and 6 at Puget Sound Naval...
