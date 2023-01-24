ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

Gasparilla draws hundreds of thousands of visitors from near and far

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa’s biggest party of the year just rolled down Bayshore Blvd. An estimated 300,000 spectators, many of them dressed in their finest pirate gear, lined the street on Saturday and were showered with shiny beads as more than 100 floats with partying krewes blasting high-energy music rolled by.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Inflatable festival arrives Saturday

January 27, 2023 - Bounce The Mall, billed as the nation’s largest touring inflatable festival, is making its St. Petersburg debut at Tyrone Square Mall Saturday, Jan. 28, through Sunday, Feb. 19. According to a release, the attraction features eight interactive bounce houses, a 600-foot-long obstacle course, a “bottomless” ball pit, a silent disco dome and a customized sports arena. For more information, visit the website here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
tourcounsel.com

The Shops at Wiregrass | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida

The Shops at Wiregrass is located a little ways from the city of Tampa, but it is perfect if you want to take a short trip and go shopping. The shopping center offers you a wide variety of department stores, boutiques, restaurants and good spaces to share with your companions.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

LIVE BLOG: Gasparilla Parade of Pirates makes its way down Bayshore Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla — Ahoy mates! Arrgh you ready for Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2023! 🏴‍☠️. Stay updated with everything going on! Click here for your full guide to Gasparilla. 6:12 p.m. - Although the parade may be wrapping up, there are still stages at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and MacDill Park that will feature live entertainment after the parade until 8 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Petersburg program provides free rain sensors

January 27, 2023 - City water customers with in-ground sprinkler systems can now take advantage of a free program that supports conservancy. Eligible residents can receive a free sprinkler evaluation with site-specific recommendations, installation of rain sensors and an automatic shut-off nozzle. For more information, visit the website here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News

They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Dover family-owned farm gears up for strawberry season

DOVER, Fla. - Winter in Florida means strawberry season and the official state dessert is fresh from the farm to table. One of those farms in Dover is Three Son Farm owned by the Williams family. "I was raised on the farm, my mom she brought us up on the...
DOVER, FL
Hot 99.1

Airline Secretly Ends Cheap Flights From New York State To Florida

With little to no warning, an airline has stopped direct flights from the Hudson Valley to popular Florida destinations. In October 2021, low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced plans to offer nonstop flights from New York Stewart International Airport to Orlando, Miami and Tampa, Florida. “The addition of Frontier Airlines is...
TAMPA, FL

