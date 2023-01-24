Read full article on original website
Gasparilla draws hundreds of thousands of visitors from near and far
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa’s biggest party of the year just rolled down Bayshore Blvd. An estimated 300,000 spectators, many of them dressed in their finest pirate gear, lined the street on Saturday and were showered with shiny beads as more than 100 floats with partying krewes blasting high-energy music rolled by.
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
Scouting for croissants in Tampa Bay 🥐
A handful of TBAY bakeries you knead to try on National Croissant Day.
Inflatable festival arrives Saturday
January 27, 2023 - Bounce The Mall, billed as the nation’s largest touring inflatable festival, is making its St. Petersburg debut at Tyrone Square Mall Saturday, Jan. 28, through Sunday, Feb. 19. According to a release, the attraction features eight interactive bounce houses, a 600-foot-long obstacle course, a “bottomless” ball pit, a silent disco dome and a customized sports arena. For more information, visit the website here.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival
Blimey! Just like that the 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival is over. Hundreds of scallywags took to the streets of Tampa to catch their share of the bounty.
Thousands of people attended the Gasparilla parade to celebrate the invasion
Thousands of people attended the 2023 Gasparilla parade along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa to celebrate the pirate invasion.
The Shops at Wiregrass | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida
The Shops at Wiregrass is located a little ways from the city of Tampa, but it is perfect if you want to take a short trip and go shopping. The shopping center offers you a wide variety of department stores, boutiques, restaurants and good spaces to share with your companions.
LIVE BLOG: Gasparilla Parade of Pirates makes its way down Bayshore Boulevard
TAMPA, Fla — Ahoy mates! Arrgh you ready for Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2023! 🏴☠️. Stay updated with everything going on! Click here for your full guide to Gasparilla. 6:12 p.m. - Although the parade may be wrapping up, there are still stages at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and MacDill Park that will feature live entertainment after the parade until 8 p.m.
St. Petersburg program provides free rain sensors
January 27, 2023 - City water customers with in-ground sprinkler systems can now take advantage of a free program that supports conservancy. Eligible residents can receive a free sprinkler evaluation with site-specific recommendations, installation of rain sensors and an automatic shut-off nozzle. For more information, visit the website here.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for special occasions in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
Dover family-owned farm gears up for strawberry season
DOVER, Fla. - Winter in Florida means strawberry season and the official state dessert is fresh from the farm to table. One of those farms in Dover is Three Son Farm owned by the Williams family. "I was raised on the farm, my mom she brought us up on the...
Weeki Wachee Springs State Park inspires the next generation of mermaids
WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, one of Florida’s most iconic roadside attractions, just celebrated its 75th anniversary and continues to draw record crowds each year. Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is home to the world-famous Weeki Wachee mermaids. "What sets this attraction apart more than...
Three Tampa Bay restaurants make Yelp’s ‘100 Places to Eat in 2023’ list
From brunch to yakitori—Yelpers love these popular Tampa Bay concepts.
St. Petersburg restaurant named in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg restaurant was among 14 Florida restaurants recognized in Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat” in 2023. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats in downtown St. Pete at number 21. At Uptown Eats, diners can fill up on a Gouda Cheddar Grits bowl, the Hot Hot Heat sandwich or the […]
Airline Secretly Ends Cheap Flights From New York State To Florida
With little to no warning, an airline has stopped direct flights from the Hudson Valley to popular Florida destinations. In October 2021, low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced plans to offer nonstop flights from New York Stewart International Airport to Orlando, Miami and Tampa, Florida. “The addition of Frontier Airlines is...
2023 Gasparilla schedule of events
The 2023 Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest is happening on Jan. 28.
8 fun facts you might not know about Gasparilla
Most people know that Gasparilla is a fun-filled day when we remember the pirates invading Tampa Bay. For more than 100 years, Tampa Bay has faced an invasion of freebooters, marauders, and buccaneers.
Air Supply invites you and the one that you love to its Clearwater concert this weekend
The band is at Ruth Eckerd on Saturday.
St. Pete Restaurant Is One Of The ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ In America
A St. Pete restaurant is on the the ‘Top 100 Places To Eat” in America. This is according to Yelp. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats, which is in downtown St. Petersburg, at number 21 on their list. Firstly, here is what Yelp says on the website about Uptown Eats....
