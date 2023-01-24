Read full article on original website
Photo Gallery: Bret Harte Wrestling at CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI Championship (1/28/23)
Bret Harte wrestling won the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI dual championship on Jan. 28 at Lincoln High School in Stockton. Photos by Guy Dossi.
Bret Harte wrestling goes from closing its doors in 2017 to becoming D6 section champions
STOCKTON – “Are you guys going to win the section championship tomorrow?”. That’s the question that Bret Harte High School senior wrestler Dakota Stephens was asked the night before the Bullfrogs took part in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI dual championship tournament.
Photo Gallery: Bret Harte Girls' Basketball vs. Summerville (1/27/23)
Bret Harte girls' basketball beat Summerville 55-6 on Jan. 27 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. Photos by Guy Dossi.
Red Hawks fall to Lincoln in the semifinals of the D4 dual section championship tournament
STOCKTON – Calaveras’ string of capturing CIF Sac-Joaquin Section dual championships ends at four years in a row. The Calaveras High School wrestling team was unable to capture its third consecutive D4 championship (having also won the D5 title in 2018 and 2019 and the D4 title in 2020 and 2022) after falling in the semifinals to Lincoln on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln High School in Stockton.
Photo Gallery: Bret Harte Girls' Soccer vs. Argonaut (1/26/23)
Bret Harte girls' soccer lost to Argonaut 3-0 on Jan. 26 at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. Photos by Guy Dossi.
Red Hawks pick up a 42-25 victory in final road game of the regular season
The plan for the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team is to not get on a bus again until Feb. 24. After playing the Amador Buffaloes on the road, the Red Hawks will end the season with three home games. As the current No. 2 team in the MaxPreps...
