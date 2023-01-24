STOCKTON – Calaveras’ string of capturing CIF Sac-Joaquin Section dual championships ends at four years in a row. The Calaveras High School wrestling team was unable to capture its third consecutive D4 championship (having also won the D5 title in 2018 and 2019 and the D4 title in 2020 and 2022) after falling in the semifinals to Lincoln on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln High School in Stockton.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO