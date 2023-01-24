Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Moxee gang member gets 12 years for gun and drug charges
YAKIMA, Wash.- On January 24, 2023, Alexis Sanchez-Gomez, 21, of Moxee was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after his guilty plea to Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking crime. “Gang-related violence is a scourge in the Yakima Valley and elsewhere," said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref....
nbcrightnow.com
Moment of Blessing for shooting victims
The Yakima Association of Faith Communities held a Moment of Blessing at the Circle K where three people were killed. A couple dozen people participated in the blessing, including the family of one of the victims.
Gunshot victim found outside fatal Richland shooting scene arrested for burglary
A woman who was shot remains in critical condition.
nbcrightnow.com
Regional responses to beating, murder of Tyre Nichols
Following the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee at the hands of five police officers who have since been fired and charged with murder, regional law enforcement agencies have released statements. Five officers pulled over 29-year-old Tyre Nichols on January 7. He was severely beaten in the traffic stop...
nbcrightnow.com
Man from Kennewick sentenced to 3.5 years for staged accident scheme, lying to FBI
SPOKANE, Wash. — After pleading guilty to a staged accident scheme, numerous counts of fraud and lying to the FBI, 52-year-old Ali Abed Yaser of Kennewick has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. In October 2022, he pleaded guilty to:
nbcrightnow.com
West Richland firefighter's childhood friend could be a match for a kidney donation
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - On New Year's Day, we spoke with Captain Ray Newton of Benton County Fire District 4. Captain Newton has polycystic kidney disease and at that time he was looking for a donor. While Captain Newton is still looking for a donor, he might have one sooner...
nbcrightnow.com
Saturday Jan 28th Weather Forecast
Breezy conditions with sustained winds about 15-25 mph and gusts 25-35 mph. No wind advisories except a wind chill advisory for the Cascades and the Lewis and Clark Valley. Wind chill will be the big talker tonight as the breezy/gusty conditions tonight will make temps feel close to zero degrees in the Tri-Cities and Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Heppner, Meachem and Joseph will see wind chill in the negatives tonight with the coldest "feels like" temp in Ukiah at almost -18!!
nbcrightnow.com
Roy Knoeb III
YAKIMA, Wash. - A moment of blessing was held at the Nob Hill Blvd. Circle K to honor the li…
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news and weather update January 27: Water line work to close road in Yakima, Moxee gang member sentenced to 12 years, video of Paul Pelosi attack released and more
Water line work will cause road closures of Summitview Ave in Yakima nightly starting at 8 p.m. on January 29. Video from the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi has been released and a Moxee gang member has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for drug and gun charges.
The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?
With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
Police: Woman called 911 after letting killer borrow phone
SEATTLE — (AP) — Police located the suspect in the random killing of three people at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington, after he borrowed a stranger's cell phone to call his mother and confess to what he had done, authorities said Tuesday. The suspect shot and killed...
nbcrightnow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi collision closes I-82 headed west
INTERSTATE 82 - I-82 headed west is completely blocked due to a semi collision near Toppenish, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. All lanes are blocked between milepost 48 and 47. Drivers are being detoured through Yakima Valley Highway, according to a reporter on scene. The collision involved...
nbcrightnow.com
Zillah awarded Best Tasting Water in Washington
ZILLAH, Wash. — The city of Zillah will compete in the Great American Water Taste Test in Washington D.C. after winning the Best Tasting Water in Washington from the Evergreen Rural Water Association of Washington (ERWOW). The association tasted water from about a dozen entries, according to the federally-funded...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
nbcrightnow.com
Moment of Blessing honors lives lost at Circle K
YAKIMA, Wash. - A moment of blessing was held at the Nob Hill Blvd. Circle K to honor the lives lost in the shooting earlier in the week. Jeffery Howlett, Nikki Godfrey and Roy Knoeb Jr. were remembered in prayer hosted by the Yakima Association of Faith Communities. Reverend Shane...
kpq.com
Rollover Crash In Busy Central Wenatchee Intersection
Everyone is okay following a nasty rollover crash in a busy Central Wenatchee intersection today. It happened at the intersection of Orondo Avenue and Chelan Avenue where the rolled vehicle nearly smashed into another vehicle before coming to rest on the sidewalk in front of the YMCA. "Sounds like both...
nbcrightnow.com
Summitview Ave in Yakima to close nightly next week for water line work
YAKIMA, Wash.- Water line work will result in the overnight closure of Summitview Avenue between 40th Avenue and 39th Avenue starting Sunday, January, 29th through Thursday, February, 2nd. The closures will begin each night at around 8:00 pm and last until 6:00 am. according to a City of Yakima press...
A ‘willing partner’ emerges in Washington’s search for a new airport site
The three finalists revealed in October have faced stiff objections from elected officials, nearby residents and farmers.
nbcrightnow.com
Seattle skater sets record with junior U.S. Figure Skating Championship win, Wenatchee skater in fourth place leading up to final day
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Following an early lead with his short program, Seattle-based skater Lucas Broussard won first place in the junior men's division at the 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championship with a record-breaking score. His combined score of 239.55 points is the highest ever recorded by a junior...
nbcrightnow.com
Winter Weather Is Back
Increasing clouds tonight with breezy to gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley and foothills of the blues. Rain in the lower elevations late tonight and snow in the mountains. A winter weather advisory is in place for the WA/OR Blues up to 8” of accumulation. Overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.
Comments / 0