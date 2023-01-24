ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Moxee gang member gets 12 years for gun and drug charges

YAKIMA, Wash.- On January 24, 2023, Alexis Sanchez-Gomez, 21, of Moxee was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after his guilty plea to Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking crime. “Gang-related violence is a scourge in the Yakima Valley and elsewhere," said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref....
MOXEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Moment of Blessing for shooting victims

The Yakima Association of Faith Communities held a Moment of Blessing at the Circle K where three people were killed. A couple dozen people participated in the blessing, including the family of one of the victims.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Regional responses to beating, murder of Tyre Nichols

Following the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee at the hands of five police officers who have since been fired and charged with murder, regional law enforcement agencies have released statements. Five officers pulled over 29-year-old Tyre Nichols on January 7. He was severely beaten in the traffic stop...
MEMPHIS, TN
nbcrightnow.com

Saturday Jan 28th Weather Forecast

Breezy conditions with sustained winds about 15-25 mph and gusts 25-35 mph. No wind advisories except a wind chill advisory for the Cascades and the Lewis and Clark Valley. Wind chill will be the big talker tonight as the breezy/gusty conditions tonight will make temps feel close to zero degrees in the Tri-Cities and Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Heppner, Meachem and Joseph will see wind chill in the negatives tonight with the coldest "feels like" temp in Ukiah at almost -18!!
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Roy Knoeb III

YAKIMA, Wash. - A moment of blessing was held at the Nob Hill Blvd. Circle K to honor the li…
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?

With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi collision closes I-82 headed west

INTERSTATE 82 - I-82 headed west is completely blocked due to a semi collision near Toppenish, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. All lanes are blocked between milepost 48 and 47. Drivers are being detoured through Yakima Valley Highway, according to a reporter on scene. The collision involved...
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Zillah awarded Best Tasting Water in Washington

ZILLAH, Wash. — The city of Zillah will compete in the Great American Water Taste Test in Washington D.C. after winning the Best Tasting Water in Washington from the Evergreen Rural Water Association of Washington (ERWOW). The association tasted water from about a dozen entries, according to the federally-funded...
ZILLAH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Moment of Blessing honors lives lost at Circle K

YAKIMA, Wash. - A moment of blessing was held at the Nob Hill Blvd. Circle K to honor the lives lost in the shooting earlier in the week. Jeffery Howlett, Nikki Godfrey and Roy Knoeb Jr. were remembered in prayer hosted by the Yakima Association of Faith Communities. Reverend Shane...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Rollover Crash In Busy Central Wenatchee Intersection

Everyone is okay following a nasty rollover crash in a busy Central Wenatchee intersection today. It happened at the intersection of Orondo Avenue and Chelan Avenue where the rolled vehicle nearly smashed into another vehicle before coming to rest on the sidewalk in front of the YMCA. "Sounds like both...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Summitview Ave in Yakima to close nightly next week for water line work

YAKIMA, Wash.- Water line work will result in the overnight closure of Summitview Avenue between 40th Avenue and 39th Avenue starting Sunday, January, 29th through Thursday, February, 2nd. The closures will begin each night at around 8:00 pm and last until 6:00 am. according to a City of Yakima press...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Winter Weather Is Back

Increasing clouds tonight with breezy to gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley and foothills of the blues. Rain in the lower elevations late tonight and snow in the mountains. A winter weather advisory is in place for the WA/OR Blues up to 8” of accumulation. Overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.
YAKIMA, WA

