Los Angeles Chargers Request To Interview Former Texas A&M QB Jerrod Johnson

Jerrod Johnson could be calling plays next season in the NFL.

Former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson could be getting his shot to run an offense for the first time since 2010.

According to reports, the Los Angeles Chargers have requested to interview Johnson for their offensive coordinator opening later this month. The Chargers fired Joe Lombardi after two seasons following their upset loss in the AFC Wild Card Round to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Johnson, who currently serves as the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings, helped quarterback Kirk Cousins improve as a passer during the 2022 season. Leading the Vikings to a 13-4 record and NFC North title, Cousins threw for 4,547 yards with 29 touchdowns while completing just over 66 percent of his throws.

Johnson, 34, previously spent three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts as a quality control coach. Before that, he also served a fellowship with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

A former standout quarterback for the Aggies, Johnson played in 37 games during his four-year stint in Aggieland. In 2009, Johnson took over as the full-time starter and set a then-school single-season record of 3,579 passing yards. He also tossed 30 touchdowns against eight interceptions and completed 59.6 percent of his passes.

Johnson would be replaced by Ryan Tannehill during his senior season in 2010. For his career, he threw for 8,011 yards, 67 touchdowns and 27 interceptions while completing 58.6 percent of his passes.

Johnson held the all-time passing yards until Kellen Mond surpassed him during the 2020 season. Following his time in College Station, Johnson spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, and Dallas Cowboys in the NFL. He also briefly played in the CFL as a member of the Montreal Alouettes.

