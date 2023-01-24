ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Escambia, Santa Rosa cancel after-school activities ahead of severe storms

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 5 days ago

Update, 3:20 p.m.:

Out of an abundance of caution, the school districts in both Escambia and Santa Rosa counties have cancelled after school activities due to the threat of severe weather.

"Due to the potential for severe weather and dangerous wind this evening through tomorrow morning, and with the safety of ECPS students and staff in mind, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Timothy Smith has announced the cancellation of all practices, games, and extracurricular activities today," a statement from Escambia County Public Schools said.

A separate social media post by the Santa Rosa County District Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen Barber announced the cancellation of all afternoon and evening extracurricular activities for Tuesday, including adult night school. Latchkey programs will proceed as normal.

At this time, it is projected that all school functions will continue as planned on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Original story

As a powerful thunderstorm approaches Escambia County which may bring damaging winds and tornadoes, county officials are urging citizens prepare for Tuesday night's storm .

Escambia and Santa Rosa county officials are asking people to ensure they have proper communications prior to the storm hitting, which the National Weather Service in Mobile , Alabama, says will likely reach the western Florida Panhandle between 2-6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Tuesday night's storm will likely bring 70 mph winds and potential EF-2 tornadoes, according to meteorologist Jonathan Howell. A high wind warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The wind speeds are capable of damaging trees, crops, power lines and structures.

"With the threat of severe weather moving in tonight, it is important to make sure your phone is ready to receive critical alerts such as tornado warnings," said Escambia Emergency Manager Travis Tompkins in a release. "Go to www.myescambia.com/beready and watch the video to make sure your phone is ready. Plug your phone up this evening and ensure that the volume is turned on to hear and respond to alerts."

Original story: Severe thunderstorms may bring tornadoes and winds up to 70 mph to Escambia, Santa Rosa

Pensacola mayor returns: Mayor D.C. Reeves returns from Washington D.C. with focus on Amtrak and fighting opioids

Santa Rosa County Emergency Management also urged its residents to prepare and gave additional actions for people to do prior to the storm.

"It is critical that you have multiple ways to receive warnings tonight," wrote SRC Emergency Management in a Facebook post. "Include battery-powered options and make sure your phone is charged prior to going to sleep as high winds may knock out pawer before storms arrive."

Santa Rosa also asks citizens to secure loose items around the yard, tune in to local weather updates and signup for alerts at www.alertsantarosa.com.

The coastline may also see deadly rip currents and surf between 6 and 9 feet with the potential of minor coastal flooding.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia, Santa Rosa cancel after-school activities ahead of severe storms

Comments / 2

