ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Man hit by freight train near Camp Butler; Sangamon County Sheriff's office investigating

By Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNeEi_0kPkb4rk00

A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning following a collision with a Norfolk Southern train northeast of Springfield near Camp Butler National Cemetery.

The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office said that at 10:15 a.m., they were called to the corner of Camp Butler and Laverna Road after a NS employee said that they hit a man who was laying on or near train tracks in that area.

When deputies arrived, they found the man lying a mile-and-a-half from where the train had stopped. Emergency medical services were contacted and the man was transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital with unknown injuries.

The sheriff's department is continuing to investigate what led to the collision.

This story will be updated.

Comments / 0

Related
25newsnow.com

Peoria woman dead after Saturday morning car accident

TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office confirmed in a Facebook post that a woman from Peoria died after a one-vehicle crash early in the morning on January 28. Shortly after 5 a.m., authorities were alerted of the accident that occurred going eastbound on Interstate...
PEORIA, IL
foxillinois.com

18-year-old dies after getting hit by train

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male died after getting hit by a train on Tuesday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says Logan Pierceall, of Springfield, died as an inpatient at HSHS St John’s Hospital on Thursday at 6:20 p.m. Pierceall was struck by a train near...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

Victim ID Released

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the name of an 18-year-old man who was killed after being struck by a train near Camp Butler Road. He’s identified as Logan Pierceall (PEER-suhl?) of Springfield. The accident occured Tuesday morning. He was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital where he died Thursday evening.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Man killed in Macon County crash identified

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was found dead after Macon County Sheriff's deputies said he was ejected after his vehicle flipped multiple times Wednesday morning has been identified. Deputies responded to the single vehicle accident on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road around 8:15...
MACON COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

State Police Release Report on Fatal U.S. 67 Crash

The Illinois State Police have released more information about a two-vehicle crash that killed a Roodhouse woman on Tuesday. According to the report, at approximately 7:30AM on Tuesday a 2010 Yellow Freightliner Straight Truck driven by 28 year old Johnathan Price of Pittsfield was traveling eastbound on the Winchester-Woodson Road. At the same time, a 2017 silver Subaru Forester being driven by 66 year old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 67.
ROODHOUSE, IL
wmay.com

Young man loses his life after being struck by train

The young man who was struck by a train earlier this week in Springfield has succumbed to his injuries. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 18-year-old Logan Pierceall died Thursday evening at HSHS St. John’s Hospital from the multiple, blunt force injuries he suffered when he was hit by the train Tuesday morning near Camp Butler and Laverna Roads.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur Fire, State Fire Marshal investigating house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department and Illinois State Fire Marshal are jointly investigating a house fire that was deemed suspicious. The fire happened at 229 East Stuart Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters responded to that address and found a large fire inside the attached garage, with the flames extending […]
DECATUR, IL
wlds.com

Sheriff’s Office Seeking Info on Rural Morgan Burglary

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in its investigation into a recent burglary. According to a Morgan, Scott & Cass County Crime Stoppers report, sometime in the last 3 months unknown person(s) entered a farm building in the 600 block of Trinity Church Road in Northwestern Morgan County. Once inside the building, the unknown persons removed various hand tools, cordless power tools, and a chainsaw.
wlds.com

Ashland Fire Seeks Replacement for Totaled Tanker

An area fire department is in need of new tanker equipment after an accident in late December. While responding to a call for mutual aid for a structure fire in a Chandlerville home in the early morning hours of December 23rd, the Ashland Fire Protection District Tender 4161 tanker truck crashed just outside of Chandlerville.
ASHLAND, IL
Effingham Radio

Vandalia Man Charged With Burglary And Theft In Fayette County Court

A Vandalia man has been charged with Burglary and Theft in Fayette County Court. 36 year old Wesley P. Kretzer has been charged with Burglary without Causing Damage, which is a Class 3 Felony. Kretzer is also charged with Theft under $500, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information states that Kretzer is alleged to have taken two lottery tickets from County Market in Vandalia. Information also says that Kretzer had a previous conviction for retail theft in Clinton County.
VANDALIA, IL
wmay.com

Three year COVID-19 anniversary passes with no end in sight

It’s been three years since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Illinois – and the virus is still spreading through the state, despite that the rate has slowed. As of Friday, no Illinois county is at a high rate of transmission for COVID, with 20 counties listed as “medium.”
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

QCA competitors recognized in Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant

The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois Jan. 20-22, 2023. One of the highlights of the annual event is the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant that was Jan. 22. Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville, IL, 20, was...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Old State Capitol to remained closed for next year

The Old State Capitol will be closed to the public for up to a year while work continues on a $17 million renovation effort. After the first phase, focusing on the “drum” that supports the Old Capitol dome, work is now underway on a $15 million second “preservation” phase that includes repairing the structure’s roof, replacing wood flooring, and updating restrooms, elevators, plumbing, and the fire alarm system. Asbestos abatement work will also be done.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Robert Dean Stare

Robert Dean “Robbie” (Thomas) Stare, 18, of Springfield, IL, formerly of Taylorville, IL and Mattoon, IL, passed away on January 24, 2023, in Springfield, IL. Robbie was born on April 7, 2004, in Springfield, IL, the son of Rebecca Stare of Taylorville, IL. Robbie is survived by his...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield code violations gain transparency

You can now search online to learn about how Springfield city code violations have been handled. The Springfield City Clerk’s office has put administrative court files online. For now, only cases filed since the first of this year are available, but the clerk’s office plans to work its way back and will eventually post cases dating back to 2015.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Digital Billboard One Step Closer to Morton Location

Some modern changes may be coming to some adverting space in the middle of Jacksonville’s busiest thoroughfare. The Jacksonville City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow Lamar Advertising of Springfield to bring a digital billboard to the middle of West Morton Avenue. City Attorney...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

PETA offering $5,000 reward for information on dead dog

FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — Days after a dead dog was discovered in a roadside ditch near Forsyth, PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that can help determine who owns the dog and who abandoned it. The dog was reported to Macon County Animal Control on Tuesday and authorities confirmed the report a short […]
FORSYTH, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy