Man hit by freight train near Camp Butler; Sangamon County Sheriff's office investigating

A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning following a collision with a Norfolk Southern train northeast of Springfield near Camp Butler National Cemetery.

The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office said that at 10:15 a.m., they were called to the corner of Camp Butler and Laverna Road after a NS employee said that they hit a man who was laying on or near train tracks in that area.

When deputies arrived, they found the man lying a mile-and-a-half from where the train had stopped. Emergency medical services were contacted and the man was transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital with unknown injuries.

The sheriff's department is continuing to investigate what led to the collision.

This story will be updated.