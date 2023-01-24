ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratton, OH

Energy Harbor closing W. H. Sammis Power Plant, laying off 140 employees

By By USA TODAY Network Ohio
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CShGQ_0kPkayo200

Akron-based Energy Harbor, a former FirstEnergy subsidiary, is closing its W. H. Sammis Power Plant , with all 140 people working at the plant losing their jobs.

The facility, located in Stratton, in eastern Ohio along the Ohio River, is one of the state's few remaining coal-fired power plants .

According to a Jan. 13 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice from plant director Christopher Cox to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Office of Workforce Development, the mass layoff is expected to start no earlier than March 14.

Cox said in the letter that all employee terminations and the complete closure of the facility are expected to take place between March 14 and July 15, with the first terminations expected to begin sometime between March 14 and April 14. Cox said terminations will be on a rolling basis as the facility is phased down.

The notice came one week before the start of a complicated public corruption case in relation to House Bill 6, with co-defendants Larry Householder , the former Ohio House speaker, and Matt Borges , the former Ohio Republican Party chairman, pleading not guilty to federal racketeering charges.

House Bill 6: What you need to know about Ohio's corruption scandal, Larry Householder trial

Householder is accused of orchestrating a criminal pay-to-play scheme to win back control of the Ohio House of Representatives, pass a $1.3 billion bailout for two nuclear plants and defend that law against a ballot initiative to kill it.

Federal prosecutors must prove that Householder traded legislation − a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear plants on Ohioans' electric bills − for nearly $61 million in campaign cash. Householder says he did nothing wrong.

Borges is accused of playing a key role in that effort to overturn the law, called House Bill 6, and bribing a ballot initiative operative for insider information.

In 2018, FirstEnergy announced plans to close its two nuclear power plants − Davis-Besse in Ottawa County and Perry in Lake County. Meanwhile, company officials were working on solutions to keep the plants open at the state and federal level.

As part of that push, FirstEnergy and its allies used nonprofits known as dark money groups to funnel contributions to Householder to conceal the scope of their donations.

FirstEnergy later admitted it bribed Householder and Gov. Mike DeWine appointee Sam Randazzo, who led the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. The company agreed to a $230 million fine and to cooperate with a larger federal investigation. Randazzo has not been charged with any crime and Householder has pleaded not guilty.

In 2022 , Energy Harbor said it planned to shut down or sell the remaining three units at the Sammis plant, in June 2023, five years earlier than it said previously .

"Over the past two years, it has been made abundantly clear to us that our customers, communities, and capital markets partners recognize the value of partnering with Energy Harbor as we help transform clean energy supply," John Judge, Energy Harbor's president and CEO, said in a statement at the time.

In 2018, FirstEnergy Solutions, the name of the company at the time, said it would shut down the plant in 2022. It reversed the decision a year later just as state lawmakers passed House Bill 6, the legislation that bailed out Ohio's nuclear plants by adding a fee to the monthly electric bill that consumers pay.

Four other units at the plant closed in 2020.

The legislation didn't directly provide aid to the plant, but Energy Harbor said at the time that the bailout would improve its finances enough that it could keep the Sammis plant open.

The legislature later repealed the fee.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Energy Harbor closing W. H. Sammis Power Plant, laying off 140 employees

Comments / 2

Related
WYTV.com

Ohio Dollar General stores reopen after temporary closures

(WKBN)- Employees at multiple Dollar General locations in the Valley on Friday confirmed that Ohio locations were temporarily closed but have reopened. Employees have said that locations in Salem, Boardman, and Youngstown had temporarily shut down as employees were doing price changes. Customers are now allowed in. We have reached...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Demolition begins on Wilson Furniture building

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s a sad day for residents in one local village as a part of their history for well over a century is being torn down. Demolition has begun on the Wilson Furniture building in Bridgeport. The first of three buildings has been taken down, while plans are underway for the remainder […]
BRIDGEPORT, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County Commission says no employee or deputy ‘lost’ a paycheck; Releases a full statement to lawsuit from Ohio County employees and deputies

The Ohio County Commission released their first full statement in regard to a lawsuit from Ohio County deputies from the Sheriff’s Office and Ohio County employees. Ohio County employees filed three separate lawsuits December 5, 2022 against the Ohio County Commission alleging improper wage and payment issues. In the first complaint, 29 Ohio County sheriff’s […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Valley restaurant to close its doors

A restaurant in Marshall County will be closing its doors for good after this week but good news for their fans the restaurant will still have a location in Ohio County. Ruttenbucks Bar & Grill Rt.2 South said on their Facebook page that Saturday will be their last day open in Glen Dale. In a […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
27 First News

What will the weather be like in February?

It is hard to believe that January of 2023 has almost come and gone. The majority of January was quite warm and currently ranks as the fourth warmest in average temperature of all time (this will likely slide down a few spots in the coming days). Despite the mild weather...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Former Beaver County health care worker sentenced to federal prison for targeting, abusing residents

A former health care worker who targeted disabled residents at a Beaver County residential facility was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison. Zachary Dinell, formerly of Freedom, abused at least 13 residents of McGuire Memorial, a residential medical facility outside New Brighton, according to federal prosecutors. He and another caseworker, Tyler Smith, sometimes recorded themselves abusing residents — punching, kicking and choking them, and rubbing irritants like hand sanitizer and mouthwash in their eyes.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Crash on State Route 7 in Ohio causes traffic stops on highway

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says there have been a couple vehicle crashes on Friday morning. Patrol says these are weather related crashes south of Shadyside, Ohio. Troopers say they are working on getting traffic moving once ODOT treats the road. Viewers say they have been sitting in traffic, not moving for over 30 minutes. […]
SHADYSIDE, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy