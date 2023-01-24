ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, OH

Hudson pizza parlor to donate proceeds to Special Olympics team

By Derek Kreider, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zmvT_0kPkaoE000

On Super Bowl Sunday, proceeds from preorders from Farinacci Pizza in Hudson will be donated to the Hudson Special Olympics Team.

Customers can pick up their pizzas on the day of the big game from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at the pizza shop, 86 Owen Brown St.

The money will be used to pay for event entry fees, equipment, uniforms and other expenses.

Hudson Special Olympics Team athletes gathered recently at Farinacci’s to put together more than 1,000 pizza boxes to support the fundraiser, adhering a sticker to each box with details about the event.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy