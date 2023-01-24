ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South L.A. dump truck rampage: Suspect turns self in

By KCAL-News Staff
 5 days ago

Westmont neighborhood residents watched a man drive a large dump truck into his own front yard, smashing into his own house and crashing into surrounding cars on the street at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The driver was recorded on phone video during the rampage.

A South Los Angeles man accused of driving a dump truck into his own yard and house and damaging neighborhood cars earlier in January turned himself in to authorities Monday.

Ronald Dunn turned himself in with his attorney at the South Los Angeles County Sheriff's Station at 3 p.m. Monday.

Dunn, 60, was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 25. His bond was set at $100,000. Dunn was potentially facing multiple charges including felony vandalism.

Enraged South LA man rams his own home with a dump truck 02:12

One woman at the scene said the man behind the wheel was her husband, Ronald Dunn. She said the couple was divorcing, and earlier in the month she had filed a restraining order against him.

Dunn allegedly came back to the scene two more times that Saturday.

