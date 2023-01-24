Helbiz stock has shot through the roof in what seems to be another meme-related rally. What are the main drivers of bullishness, and could the rally continue?

Helbiz, a very small company and stock, has skyrocketed in the past few trading days. Today, we talk about the key reasons why.

While the company seems to be enjoying high demand for its new product, Wheels One, bullishness seems to be best explained by “the battle against naked short-selling”.

This is likely to be an interesting topic of discussion among retail investors, one that I believe will remain on the forefront for many months to come.

Figure 1: Helbiz Stock Up 280%: Why, And Could It Keep Going? Helbiz

HLBZ: Penny Stock Packs A Punch

Helbiz stock ( HLBZ ) is barely a micro-cap name – in fact, it probably qualifies best as a penny stock, valued at around $0.47 as I type this sentence. But the small size did not stop shares from ranking very high among popular stocks on the ApeWisdom platform (see below).

Figure 2: Most discussed stocks on Reddit. ApeWisdom

Impressively, HLBZ climbed a whopping 280% in value over a very short period of only two and a half trading days. The stock is now worth about $66 million in market cap, according to Yahoo Finance – still, a very small figure.

Here, we have a typical chicken-and-egg situation: did the sudden rally cause HLBZ stock’s popularity to surge, or did the spotlight attract buyers to this stock, who in turn bid the share price higher? It’s hard to tell for sure.

What is much clearer are the two most likely drivers of bullishness: (1) news about a total of $2.2 million worth of pre-orders for its Wheels One product, and (2) a renaissance in meme-related topics in 2023, particularly the “fight” against naked short-selling.

Helbiz’s Wheels One: An Apparent Success

Helbiz is a self-proclaimed “global leader in micro-mobility”, although the company also has a media arm involved in content distribution and promotion (about one-tenth of revenues). It offers e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-mopeds in the United States and Italy.

Figure 3: Helbiz's e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-mopeds. sec.gov

On Tuesday, January 24, Helbiz announced that it has generated $2.2 million in pre-orders for its new Wheels One micro-mobility vehicles, which implies an average order size of about $1,700. The company added some color:

“The response to our Wheels One product has exceeded our expectations and is a testament to the strong demand for this innovative technology. To meet this demand, we are excited to announce that we will be launching secondary larger rounds of production by the end of January.”

Clearly, this is good news for a company that generated a fairly modest $3.7 million in total revenues last quarter .

Should the entire $2.2 million be recognized as revenue in 2023, we might be looking at an incremental 17 percentage points in revenue growth over 2021 levels from this first phase of the Wheels One initiative alone.

Helbiz Rides The Meme Wave

Although the business-related news above could have been enough to push Helbiz stock’s price higher, it seems to have done so only modestly. Following the announcement, shares climbed as high as 25% in the morning of January 23 but glided lower later in the session.

What seems to have catapulted the stock much higher since late last week were Helbiz’s remarks about what it says could be illegal stock trading activity. The company elaborated:

“ The company believes that certain individuals and/or companies may have engaged in illegal short-selling practices that have artificially depressed [our] stock price. As a result, Helbiz is evaluating its options and following the example of companies like the Genius Group ( GNS ) in creating a comprehensive action plan to address this issue .”

Wall Street Memes has recently talked about Genius Group and its CEO Roger Hamilton, in an article called “ Why Micro-Cap Companies Are Joining GameStop in the Fight Against Naked Short Sellers ”. Check it out for a more comprehensive discussion around naked shorting.

This may be the most important topic of 2023 so far that pertains to the “meme stock movement” – a quasi-pejorative term that, by now, does not do enough justice in describing the resolve of retail investors in fighting what they consider to be market injustices and irregularities.

Could Helbiz Stock Continue To Climb?

As much as the Wheels One piece of news may sound encouraging to Helbiz and its operations, further upside in HLBZ share price is most likely to be associated with the naked short-selling debate, in my view.

In that regard, we might be looking only at the first few stages of what will probably be a drawn-out battle: retail investors and certain company execs on one side; certain short sellers on the other; regulatory agencies in the middle, perhaps.

I find it highly speculative to predict what could happen next, including to the market value of Helbiz and its shares. But this is shaping up to be one of the most interesting topics of conversation to emerge in the new year so far.

