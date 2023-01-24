Southern Airways Announces Muskegon, MI Route Added

Southern Airways began service from Muskegon County Airport on October 1,

2022, with 5 daily departures to Chicago-O’Hare International Airport. Southern replaces SkyWest, who in March of this year issued notice to Muskegon that they intended to terminate service.

Southern’s service between Muskegon, MI and Chicago,IL will be flown on the Cessna Grand Caravan, the same aircraft that Southern uses on all its routes east of the Mississippi River. Fares will range from $79 to $129 each way, based on advanced purchase and seat availability. Tickets are on sale now at iFlySouthern.com , as well as at united.com and aa.com.

“The West Michigan community welcomes Southern Airways Express to Muskegon County,” said Mark Eisenbarth, Muskegon County Administrator. “The substantial increase in flight frequencies will allow customers much greater access and connectivity to the national air transportation system, and we welcome business travers and families from around the area to try Muskegon County Airport and Southern Airways as an easy and convenient air travel option.”

Southern Airways currently has interline ticketing and baggage agreements with American, United, and Alaska Airlines. Interline agreements mean that passengers can book their flights between Muskegon and their final destination in one single transaction and have their bags transfer automatically between Southern and the other airline.

Here are some fun reasons we are excited about Muskegon being added to the Southern Airways family:

26 miles of sugar sand beaches

14 Museums

65 Miles of hiking and bike trails

7 Craft breweries and a distillery

3 Lighthouses

There is so much more to Muskegon than we can list here, and Southern Airways will be happy to take you there so you can explore yourself.

