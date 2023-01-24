ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mt. Whitney takes brunt of storm damage to Visalia schools

By Lauren Jennings, Visalia Times-Delta
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 5 days ago
Several trees, roadways, buildings and schools were struck by lightning during a severe string of storms that pummeled California earlier this month.

As a result, at least one Visalia Unified high school was left without heat as winter's chill hit the Valley.

"My daughter tells me that rooms... at Mt Whitney High have been without heat for at least a week," David Trimm wrote in an email sent the night of Jan. 19 to Mt. Whitney Principal Bob Aguilar. "Explain to me why my daughter is enduring colder temps in her classes, then [sic] what's reasonable for a public school campus."

Aguilar responded the following morning, confirming the storm had impacted the aging campus.

"The heat on campus has been an issue," Aguilar said in response to the parent and board members. "Several schools were hit by the lightning and fried some control boards on the HVAV (heating, ventilating and air-conditioning) units."

Overall, 16 units at Mt. Whitney High School were shut down and the lightning damaged eight power supplies on eight wings, Aguilar said. The fire alarm also malfunctioned as a result.

Work on replacing the control board occurred on Wednesday, Aguilar said; however, classroom temperatures remained colder than usual on Friday. In total, the district had to purchase around 200 circuit boards.

"Our operations team has gone out to provide support every day since it's happened," Visalia Unified spokesperson Andre Pecina said. "The manufacturer is coming out to figure it out... in the meantime, we have some space heaters."

Some school districts, including those in Santa Barbara, Sacramento City Unified and West Contra Costa Unified, had to close at least one school because of flooding. Many campuses across the state stayed open during the storm despite the disruptions, Visalia Unified included.

Areas throughout the state saw a downpour of rain, strong winds, rockslides, thunder and lightning following a series of atmospheric storms, which began in December and lasted for more than 20 days.

Overall, the state received an average of 11.47 inches of rain between Dec. 26 and Jan. 17, according to the National Weather Service. Some higher-elevated areas in the Sierra Nevada saw up to 15 feet of snow.

Forecasts show that for now, Californians should see little to no rain through the end of the month. There's a slight chance next week, but rain shouldn't be more than .10 inches.

“A beneficial break in active weather pattern will continue over California,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said. Forecasts show the break is expected to last anywhere between nine and 10 days.

