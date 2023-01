Greensboro, North Carolina-based The Fresh Market has hired Nathan Baldwin as VP of merchandising food service. In this new role, his responsibilities include overseeing a team and leading all the aspects of The Fresh Market’s new “kitchens” inclusive of design, workflow, operations, product selection, merchandising, profit and loss accountability. He will report directly to Dan Portnoy, CMO.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO