Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Ex-husband of Matt Barnes' fiancée reportedly files lawsuit over 49ers game spitting incident

Matt Barnes' feud with the ex-husband of his fiancée is reportedly headed to the courts. David Patterson Jr., who was previously married to Barnes' fiancée Anansa Sims, filed a lawsuit against Barnes in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday alleging the former NBA player committed battery, assault and emotional distress during an incident at last weekend's San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys game, according to TMZ.
Cincinnati mayor made ‘Burrowhead’ instantly lame

The mayor of Cincinnati tried to drop a “Burrowhead” joke in a city council meeting and it somehow made the Joe Burrow-Arrowhead wordplay even worse. The matchup between the Bengals and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game has generated plenty of excitement over the prospect of a heated rematch. It’s also spread the term “Burrowhead,” for better or worse.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Look: Bengals Are Now Dealing With Concerning Injury

On Thursday, the Bengals added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report. He's dealing with a calf injury.   Hurst played a pivotal role in last Sunday's win over the Bills, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.  The Bengals listed Hurst as a limited participant ...
Memphis at Tulsa odds, picks and predictions

The Memphis Tigers (16-5, 6-2 AAC) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-14, 1-7) meet Sunday in American Athletic Conference action. Tip at the Donald W. Reynolds Center is at 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Memphis vs. Tulsa odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
