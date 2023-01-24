BALTIMORE, MD – A two-year-old child is among the four people shot in a Baltimore shooting Saturday night described by Commissioner Michael Harrison as a mass shooting. While addressing the community today, Mayor Brandon Scott said it’s not cool to be shooting at children. “It’s not cool to be shooting at children,” he said. “We know this is over nothing. People are fighting for their lives over what? We not gonna accept that. Somebody just bust off shots at women and children.” Scott said the Baltimore Police Department will ‘hunt down’ those responsible. Police officer responded to a ShotSpotter alert The post Mass Casualty Incident: Two-year-old among four shot, one injured, one dead in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO