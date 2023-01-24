Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
D.C. Police Make Arrest In Stabbing
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An unknown individual was stabbed on Tuesday night, and the Washington D.C. Metro Police have now made an arrest in the case. Shortly before 9:30 pm, police arrived at the 5300 Block of Jay Street to investigate the report of a stabbing. At the location, police found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. The identity and condition of the victim remain unknown at this time. 29-year-old Clifton Penny of D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with the stabbing. The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mass Casualty Incident: Two-year-old among four shot, one injured, one dead in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A two-year-old child is among the four people shot in a Baltimore shooting Saturday night described by Commissioner Michael Harrison as a mass shooting. While addressing the community today, Mayor Brandon Scott said it’s not cool to be shooting at children. “It’s not cool to be shooting at children,” he said. “We know this is over nothing. People are fighting for their lives over what? We not gonna accept that. Somebody just bust off shots at women and children.” Scott said the Baltimore Police Department will ‘hunt down’ those responsible. Police officer responded to a ShotSpotter alert The post Mass Casualty Incident: Two-year-old among four shot, one injured, one dead in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Shot In Southeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot yesterday afternoon in Southeast, Baltimore. This incident happened at the 1400 block of May Court. Officers of the Southeast District were dispatched to the site just before 4 pm to investigate a reported shooting. When they arrived they discovered a male adult suffering from gunshot wounds. An ambulance was called and the victim was transported to a hospital in the area. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Southeast District police at 410-396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Man Shot In Southeast Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot late yesterday morning in Northeast, D.C. The shooting happened at the 4500 Block of Quarles Street. Shortly after 11 am, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. Police found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but The post Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Robbery suspect caught on surveillance video in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a robbery in Southeast D.C. on Friday. Around 9:20 p.m., police claim suspects approached a victim in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The suspects then...
D.C. Police Release Photo And Video of Murder Suspect
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in the shooting of two on December 17th in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after 1 am police arrived at the 2400 Block of 18th Street to investigate a shooting report. At the location, police found 30-Year-Old Avon Perkins and an unidentified woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this shooting, please take The post D.C. Police Release Photo And Video of Murder Suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
26-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore PD is investigating a shooting that took place early yesterday morning in Southeast Baltimore. Police on patrol heard gunshots at the 3400 Block of East Fairmount Avenue shortly after 4:30 am. When they arrived they found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. There were no life-threatening injuries sustained by the victim, and he was transported to a local hospital. This case is being actively investigated by Southeast District Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 26-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Searching For Shooter Captured On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C – A shooting took place at the 600 block of Chesapeake Street in Southeast D.C. last Friday, and detectives from the D.C. Metro Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a suspect. Police responded to the listed location at approximately 11:28 am in response to reports of gunshots being heard. Police found a male adult with gunshot wounds when they arrived. Injuries to the victim were not life-threatening, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you can identify this suspect or know about this incident, please take The post D.C. Police Searching For Shooter Captured On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
32-Year-Old Injured in Baltimore Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the leg yesterday afternoon in Northern Baltimore. Just before 5 pm, a report of a shooting led The Baltimore Police Department to the location. When they arrived at the 3000 Block of Wylie Avenue they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Northern District Detectives at 410-396-2455 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 32-Year-Old Injured in Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arrest Made In D.C. Child Enticement
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An arrest has been made by detectives from the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division in connection with an Enticing a Child offense that occurred on Wednesday at the 5200 block of 3rd Street in the Northeast section. The suspect attempted to entice a juvenile female to engage in sexual activity at about 8:47 am. 33-year-old Johnnie Enrique Ramos of D.C. was arrested and charged with enticing a child yesterday. The post Arrest Made In D.C. Child Enticement appeared first on Shore News Network.
Missing 20-year-old Rockville woman found dead in park
Montgomery County police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman after discovering a body in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park on Saturday.
WJLA
WATCH: DC police release surveillance video of wanted Northwest homicide suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect it believes is tied to a December homicide, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec, 17, an alleged homicide occurred in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, officials said. Nearby surveillance was captured and police are hopeful it helps lead to an arrest.
D.C., New York prepare for weekend of protests and possible riots
Trevor Schakohl on January 27, 2023 Police across the country are on alert for possible protests and riots after footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest in Memphis, Tennessee, was released on Friday evening. After five officers pulled Nichols over for reckless driving, a “confrontation occurred” and he fled. The officers eventually caught him, which resulted in another “confrontation”. The officers were charged Thursday with second-degree murder for Nichols’ death after he was admitted to the hospital in critical condition three days later. Authorities decided to publicly release the police body camera footage showing the confrontation that allegedly killed Nichols on Friday The post D.C., New York prepare for weekend of protests and possible riots appeared first on Shore News Network.
16-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, MD – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing since Thursday in Silver Spring. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Maria Eduarda Soares Tavira was last seen on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 7 a.m., in the 12900 block of Holdridge Rd. Eduarda is approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing all black clothing. Police and family are concerned The post 16-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman Killed After Jumping Out Of Intoxicated Driver's Moving Jeep In PWC, Police Say
A woman is dead after jumping out of a moving Jeep being driven by an allegedly intoxicated driver in Prince William County, police say. Stefany De La Cruz Moreno Medina, 30, was killed on Saturday, Jan. 28 when she bailed on driver Gustavo Barahona Benitez, 38, both of Woodbridge, who is now in po…
D.C. Victim Shot During Botched Armed Robbery
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Police in Southeast D.C. are investigating a Monday night attempted armed robbery that left a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was approached by suspects in the 4300 Block of 1st Street at approximately 10:16 p.m. A gun was displayed by one of the suspects, who demanded the victim surrender their property. After shooting the victim, the suspects left the scene without any property. An ambulance was called to the scene and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, the victim’s identity has not been released. Police The post D.C. Victim Shot During Botched Armed Robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
27-Year-Old Shot Dead In Southern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a murder that took place yesterday afternoon in Southern Baltimore. Police arrived at the 3400 block of Spelman Road at 12:32 pm to investigate the report of a shooting. At the location, police found a 27-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. This case is being actively investigated by Homicide Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 27-Year-Old Shot Dead In Southern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Unidentified Male Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early this morning, an unidentified male was shot to death in Northwest Baltimore. This incident happened at the 3900 Block of Belvieu Avenue. Shortly after midnight, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. This case is being investigated by Homicide Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Unidentified Male Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore man shot while waiting at bus stop
BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred last night in the 200 Block of North Eutaw Street in Central Baltimore. In response to a report of a shooting, police were called to the location shortly before 8 pm. An injured 28-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from a single gunshot wound to his shoulder. The victim has been treated at a nearby hospital and is listed in a serious but stable condition. The victim told police that he was shot while waiting at the bus stop on North Eutah Street. The shooting The post Baltimore man shot while waiting at bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
