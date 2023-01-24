Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
As his beliefs have seeped into homes and classrooms, children as young as 11 think Andrew Tate is their 'god'
Insider spoke with teachers and parents about Tate's beliefs spreading and infiltrating young boys' perspectives on women.
KTVZ
Complete Roman city uncovered in Luxor, Egypt
Archaeologists working in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor have uncovered a complete 1,800-year-old Roman city. Mostafa Waziri, Secretary-General of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the city dated back to the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD, and described it as “the oldest and most important city found on the eastern bank of Luxor.”
KTVZ
German parliament officially commemorates LGBTQ victims of Nazi regime for first time
The German parliament for the first time on Friday focused its annual Holocaust memorial commemorations on people persecuted and killed over their sexual or gender identity during World War II. Campaigners in Germany have worked for decades to establish an official ceremony to commemorate the LGBTQ victims persecuted under the...
KTVZ
LVMH cheers the ‘spectacular’ return of Chinese tourists
LVMH posted record results Thursday, and expressed confidence that China’s luxury market would bounce back this year as the country continues to reopen. The world’s biggest luxury group logged revenue of €79.2 billion ($86.2 billion) and profit of €21.1 billion ($22.9 billion) for 2022, both up 23%.
KTVZ
The world looks on as Erdogan jockeys for a third decade of power in Turkey
Turkey is less than four months away from a presidential election that could extend the 20-year rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan into a third decade. Analysts say that the result may be a close call for the long-term leader. The poll, which is expected May 14, takes place amid...
KTVZ
All Flybe flights canceled after UK airline ceases trading
British airline Flybe has “ceased trading” and canceled all scheduled flights, the company and the British Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Saturday. “Flybe, which operated scheduled services from Belfast City, Birmingham and Heathrow to airports across the United Kingdom and to Amsterdam and Geneva, has ceased trading,” the CAA wrote in a statement.
KTVZ
Two wounded in shooting in Jerusalem, police say, after synagogue attack leaves seven dead
Two people were wounded in a shooting attack in Jerusalem on Saturday, emergency services say, the day after a gunman killed at least seven people near a synagogue in the city. The two men injured in the City of David area of Jerusalem on Saturday, one aged 22 and one...
Comments / 0