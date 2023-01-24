ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Complete Roman city uncovered in Luxor, Egypt

Archaeologists working in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor have uncovered a complete 1,800-year-old Roman city. Mostafa Waziri, Secretary-General of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the city dated back to the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD, and described it as “the oldest and most important city found on the eastern bank of Luxor.”
KTVZ

German parliament officially commemorates LGBTQ victims of Nazi regime for first time

The German parliament for the first time on Friday focused its annual Holocaust memorial commemorations on people persecuted and killed over their sexual or gender identity during World War II. Campaigners in Germany have worked for decades to establish an official ceremony to commemorate the LGBTQ victims persecuted under the...
KTVZ

LVMH cheers the ‘spectacular’ return of Chinese tourists

LVMH posted record results Thursday, and expressed confidence that China’s luxury market would bounce back this year as the country continues to reopen. The world’s biggest luxury group logged revenue of €79.2 billion ($86.2 billion) and profit of €21.1 billion ($22.9 billion) for 2022, both up 23%.
KTVZ

The world looks on as Erdogan jockeys for a third decade of power in Turkey

Turkey is less than four months away from a presidential election that could extend the 20-year rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan into a third decade. Analysts say that the result may be a close call for the long-term leader. The poll, which is expected May 14, takes place amid...
KTVZ

All Flybe flights canceled after UK airline ceases trading

British airline Flybe has “ceased trading” and canceled all scheduled flights, the company and the British Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Saturday. “Flybe, which operated scheduled services from Belfast City, Birmingham and Heathrow to airports across the United Kingdom and to Amsterdam and Geneva, has ceased trading,” the CAA wrote in a statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy