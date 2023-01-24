Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us Renewed for Season 2 at HBO
HBO is in it for the long haul with its adaptation of The Last of Us. The premium cabler confirmed a renewal for The Last of Us Season 2 on Friday morning. The series from co-creators Craig Mazin (Emmy® Award-winning creator of HBO's Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (creator and writer of the award-winning "The Last of Us" franchise and Naughty Dog Co-President) marks HBO's second-largest debut, behind only House of the Dragon.
Nicole Kidman Returns to HBO With Perfect Nanny Limited Series
Nicole Kidman is returning to HBO. The Big Little Lies and Undoing star has joined the cast of the premium cabler's adaptation of the Leïla Slimani novel The Perfect Nanny, according to Deadline. She stars opposite Maya Erskine, the project's creator, writer, and EP. The book was inspired by...
The Last of Us' Biggest Diversion From the Game Makes For a Gorgeous, Near-Perfect Episode — Read Recap
Before this week’s The Last of Us, I was unaware that I had the capability to fall in complete love with a cantankerous, virgin survivalist with an unfortunate hair and to mourn his death as though he were a member of my family — all within the space of an hour and 20 minutes. But here I am, ugly-crying over The Artist Formerly Known as Ron Swanson. Sunday’s episode of the series was a departure from the video game it’s based on, the biggest narrative change we’ve seen so far. It also was an elegant, thoughtful, moving love story set in a...
Inside the Thrilling and Emotional Third Episode of ‘The Last of Us’
SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses major plot points from Episode 3 of HBO’s “The Last of Us,” currently streaming on HBO Max — as well as the 2013 video game of the same title. For its first two episodes, HBO’s “The Last of Us” remains remarkably true to its source material, the 2013 Playstation 3 video game widely regarded as one of the best ever made. For the show — which was just renewed for Season 2 after debuting to record ratings — co-creators and executive producers Neil Druckmann (who also created the game) and Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”) did introduce a...
‘The Last of Us’ Ep. 3 Review: ‘Long, Long Time’ Is a Masterful Love Story for the Ages
[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “The Last of Us” Episode 3, “Long, Long Time.”] One of the best things a show can do is break the illusion that everything is a foregone conclusion. Sometimes you’re fortunate enough to enjoy storytelling that makes each choice feel like just one of a wave of possibilities. Watching Episode 3 of “The Last of Us” for a second time, it’s hard not to be struck by that first meeting of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett), when one single decision sets the events of the next 16 years in motion. After...
Annie Wersching Dies; 24, Bosch, & The Vampire Diaries Star Was 45
Sad news out of the TV world today as it has been revealed that actress Annie Wersching has died at 45. Deadline first reported the news. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and continued to work on The Rookie and Star Trek: Picard. Stephen Full, Wersching's husband, issued a...
What to Watch: The Watchful Eye; Pamela, A Love Story; The Ark
If you're a mystery fan, you might be interested in The Watchful Eye on Freeform. If you love sci-fi, there's The Ark on Syfy from Dean Devlin. Or maybe you need a good drama? Apple TV+ has Dear Edward. Then again, you could be in the mood to see a...
Shrinking Series Premiere Review: Psychological Vigilantes
He's a father, a therapist, a colleague, a friend, a neighbor, a mentee, and a grieving widower on Shrinking Season 1 Episode 1 and Shrinking Season 1 Episode 2. Aside from the grieving part, he's failing at all these roles. He has a breakthrough at work when he seems stuck...
Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 12
On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 12, the pair got closer than ever before. Olivia was determined to move on from her attack, and Carisi stepped in to help put a vengeful crime boss on trial. Meanwhile, Fin tried to help a woman who was drugged and left...
