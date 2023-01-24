Newark woman killed in Monday night crash on Ohio 661; Mount Vernon man hospitalized

MCKEAN TOWNSHIP − A 20-year old Newark woman died Monday evening after her vehicle hit a deer and was then struck by another vehicle on Ohio 661, north of Granville, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Emma Bartlett, driving a 2001 Jeep Cherokee northbound on Ohio 661 in McKean Township, struck a deer and was stopped on the roadway when she was hit by a 2014 Kia Soul driven by Justin Hatch, 20, of Mount Vernon, also northbound on Ohio 661.

Both vehicles went off the west side of the road and caught fire, becoming fully engulfed in flames. Bartlett was pronounced dead at the scene and Hatch was taken by Granville EMS to Mount Carmel East with serious injures, the Patrol reported.

There were no passengers in either vehicle. The crash, which occurred about 7:10 p.m., remains under investigation. Granville Township Fire and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Bartlett was a parishioner at St. Francis de Sales Church in Newark. The Rev. David Sizemore, pastor at St. Francis, posted the news on his Facebook page Tuesday morning.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we must share this news today," Sizemore wrote. "Sweet Emma Bartlett has passed away. She was in a car accident yesterday evening.

'Emma brought such curiosity and joy and a desire for more to her growth in faith. She will be greatly missed. Please keep her soul and her family and her boyfriend, and Jonathan's family in your prayers."

Bartlett was in the St. Francis weekly RCIA ministry and attended mass with her boyfriend and his family every week, Sizemore stated. Emma and her mother, Erica, also attended the weekly Walking With Purpose women’s bible study, according to Sizemore.

